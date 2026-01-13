'Jai Shri Ram-Chanting Mayors Will..': Nitish Rane Big Remarks On BMC Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





BJP leader Nitish Rane triggered controversy ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections with a series of provocative remarks, asserting that future mayors would be those who chant “Jai Shri Ram” and projecting the civic polls as a contest rooted in religious and ideological identity.

Speaking at a public event, Rane made repeated references to religion, nationalism and voting behaviour, framing the upcoming BMC elections in explicitly communal terms.

‘Only Jai Shri Ram-Chanting Mayors Will Be Seen’

Referring to the BMC polls, Rane said, “In the BMC elections, you will see mayors seated who chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

He added, “This is not anyone’s ancestral Pakistan where someone wearing a burqa will become mayor.”

‘Only Hindu, Nationalist Thinkers Will Become Mayors’

Continuing his remarks, Rane said that mayors across municipal corporations would be elected only from among those who identify with Hindu and nationalist ideology.

“Across the entire municipal corporation, you will see only mayors who say ‘Jai Shri Ram’. That is why we are going everywhere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

He further stated, “Only people with a Hindu and nationalist mindset will become mayors.”

Rane also spoke about the political environment he expects during the civic elections, saying, “You will see a saffron atmosphere everywhere.”

Appeal To Voters Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Referring to the festival of Makar Sankranti, Rane urged voters to remain in Mumbai and Thane instead of travelling out of the state.

“Tomorrow is Makar Sankranti, and on a large scale, our brothers go to Gujarat.”

He appealed to voters by saying, “If you want to remain Hindu and celebrate Makar Sankranti, then stay in Mumbai and Thane and vote.”

In one of his strongest remarks, Rane said, “Vote jihad will definitely be answered through Sanatan Dharma.”

Political Reactions Awaited

Rane’s comments come at a time when political activity is intensifying ahead of the long-pending BMC elections. No immediate response was available from opposition parties at the time of filing this report.