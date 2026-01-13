Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesMaharashtra'Jai Shri Ram-Chanting Mayors Will..': Nitish Rane Big Remarks On BMC Polls

'Jai Shri Ram-Chanting Mayors Will..': Nitish Rane Big Remarks On BMC Polls

Speaking at a public event, Rane made repeated references to religion, nationalism and voting behaviour, framing the upcoming BMC elections in explicitly communal terms.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

BJP leader Nitish Rane triggered controversy ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections with a series of provocative remarks, asserting that future mayors would be those who chant “Jai Shri Ram” and projecting the civic polls as a contest rooted in religious and ideological identity.

Speaking at a public event, Rane made repeated references to religion, nationalism and voting behaviour, framing the upcoming BMC elections in explicitly communal terms.

‘Only Jai Shri Ram-Chanting Mayors Will Be Seen’

Referring to the BMC polls, Rane said, “In the BMC elections, you will see mayors seated who chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”

He added, “This is not anyone’s ancestral Pakistan where someone wearing a burqa will become mayor.”

‘Only Hindu, Nationalist Thinkers Will Become Mayors’

Continuing his remarks, Rane said that mayors across municipal corporations would be elected only from among those who identify with Hindu and nationalist ideology.

“Across the entire municipal corporation, you will see only mayors who say ‘Jai Shri Ram’. That is why we are going everywhere.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

He further stated, “Only people with a Hindu and nationalist mindset will become mayors.”

Rane also spoke about the political environment he expects during the civic elections, saying, “You will see a saffron atmosphere everywhere.”

Appeal To Voters Ahead Of Makar Sankranti

Referring to the festival of Makar Sankranti, Rane urged voters to remain in Mumbai and Thane instead of travelling out of the state.

“Tomorrow is Makar Sankranti, and on a large scale, our brothers go to Gujarat.”

He appealed to voters by saying, “If you want to remain Hindu and celebrate Makar Sankranti, then stay in Mumbai and Thane and vote.”

In one of his strongest remarks, Rane said, “Vote jihad will definitely be answered through Sanatan Dharma.”

Political Reactions Awaited

Rane’s comments come at a time when political activity is intensifying ahead of the long-pending BMC elections. No immediate response was available from opposition parties at the time of filing this report.

Related Video

Breaking News: Uri Forests Engulfed in Flames, Baramulla Fire Causes Massive Damage

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial statement did Nitish Rane make about future mayors?

Nitish Rane stated that future mayors will be those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and that only Hindu, nationalist thinkers will be elected.

How did Nitish Rane frame the upcoming BMC elections?

He framed the civic polls as a contest rooted in religious and ideological identity, explicitly in communal terms.

What appeal did Nitish Rane make to voters regarding Makar Sankranti?

He urged voters to stay in Mumbai and Thane to vote if they wish to remain Hindu and celebrate Makar Sankranti.

What strong remark did Rane make about voting?

Rane stated that 'vote jihad will definitely be answered through Sanatan Dharma'.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Thane Mayor Nitish Rane Jai Shree Ram BMC Polls MUMBAI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s Big Message To Iran Protesters: ‘Keep Protesting, Help Is On Its Way’
Trump’s Big Message To Iran Protesters: ‘Keep Protesting, Help Is On Its Way’
States
‘EC Acting In Cahoots With BJP’: Mamata Alleges Massive Voter Fraud In Bengal
‘EC Acting In Cahoots With BJP’: Mamata Alleges Massive Voter Fraud In Bengal
Technology
X Platform Crashes Worldwide: Thousands Unable To Access Social Media
X Platform Crashes Worldwide: Thousands Unable To Access Social Media
States
Actor Vijay To Appear Before CBI On January 19 In Karur Stampede Probe
Actor Vijay To Appear Before CBI On January 19 In Karur Stampede Probe
Advertisement

Videos

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results
BMC & 29 Civic Body Polls Today: Final Campaign Ends Ahead of Crucial Mumbai Verdict
Sharad Pawar Signals Future Unity With Ajit Pawar, Says Politics Has No Permanent Friends or Foes
Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy With Communal Remarks Ahead of BMC Elections in Vasai-Virar
India Raises Pakistani Drone Incursions at DGMO Talks, Army Chief Says LOC Fully Alert
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget