Nitish Rane stated that future mayors will be those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and that only Hindu, nationalist thinkers will be elected.
'Jai Shri Ram-Chanting Mayors Will..': Nitish Rane Big Remarks On BMC Polls
Speaking at a public event, Rane made repeated references to religion, nationalism and voting behaviour, framing the upcoming BMC elections in explicitly communal terms.
BJP leader Nitish Rane triggered controversy ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections with a series of provocative remarks, asserting that future mayors would be those who chant “Jai Shri Ram” and projecting the civic polls as a contest rooted in religious and ideological identity.
‘Only Jai Shri Ram-Chanting Mayors Will Be Seen’
Referring to the BMC polls, Rane said, “In the BMC elections, you will see mayors seated who chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.”
He added, “This is not anyone’s ancestral Pakistan where someone wearing a burqa will become mayor.”
‘Only Hindu, Nationalist Thinkers Will Become Mayors’
Continuing his remarks, Rane said that mayors across municipal corporations would be elected only from among those who identify with Hindu and nationalist ideology.
“Across the entire municipal corporation, you will see only mayors who say ‘Jai Shri Ram’. That is why we are going everywhere.”
He further stated, “Only people with a Hindu and nationalist mindset will become mayors.”
Rane also spoke about the political environment he expects during the civic elections, saying, “You will see a saffron atmosphere everywhere.”
Appeal To Voters Ahead Of Makar Sankranti
Referring to the festival of Makar Sankranti, Rane urged voters to remain in Mumbai and Thane instead of travelling out of the state.
“Tomorrow is Makar Sankranti, and on a large scale, our brothers go to Gujarat.”
He appealed to voters by saying, “If you want to remain Hindu and celebrate Makar Sankranti, then stay in Mumbai and Thane and vote.”
In one of his strongest remarks, Rane said, “Vote jihad will definitely be answered through Sanatan Dharma.”
Political Reactions Awaited
Rane’s comments come at a time when political activity is intensifying ahead of the long-pending BMC elections. No immediate response was available from opposition parties at the time of filing this report.
