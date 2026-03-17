Class 12 Student Found Dead In Nagpur Mall; Daily ‘Exam’ Excuse Puzzles Investigators

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A Class 12 student was found dead in a mall complex in Nagpur, in a deeply disturbing incident that has left his family and authorities searching for answers.

The deceased has been identified as Yash Sunil Jhade, a resident of the Jawahar Nagar area in Maanewada. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Daily ‘Exam’ Excuse Raises Questions

What has particularly alarmed investigators is that Yash’s board examinations had already concluded. Despite this, he reportedly continued to leave home each day, telling his family he was going to appear for exams.

This pattern went on for several days without raising suspicion at home. On the day of the incident, he again left with the same explanation.

Family Files Missing Complaint After He Fails to Return

When Yash did not return home till late at night, his family grew increasingly worried. Attempts to reach him failed as his mobile phone was switched off.

They eventually approached the Hudkeshwar Police Station and filed a missing person complaint. Around the same time, news emerged of a death inside the Empress Mall premises, plunging the family into shock.

Cause of Death Still Unclear

Police from Ganesh Peth Police Station are now investigating the case to determine the exact cause behind the suspected suicide.

Officials said it remains unclear why the student continued to leave home under the pretext of exams despite their conclusion, or what kind of pressure he may have been facing.

Authorities are questioning family members and friends in an effort to piece together the events leading up to his death, as the investigation continues.