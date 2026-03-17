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HomeCitiesClass 12 Student Found Dead In Nagpur Mall; Daily ‘Exam’ Excuse Puzzles Investigators

Class 12 Student Found Dead In Nagpur Mall; Daily ‘Exam’ Excuse Puzzles Investigators

Police are investigating the accidental death, questioning family and friends to understand why he maintained the exam pretense and the potential pressures he faced.

By : Namrata Dubey | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
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A Class 12 student was found dead in a mall complex in Nagpur, in a deeply disturbing incident that has left his family and authorities searching for answers.

The deceased has been identified as Yash Sunil Jhade, a resident of the Jawahar Nagar area in Maanewada. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Daily ‘Exam’ Excuse Raises Questions

What has particularly alarmed investigators is that Yash’s board examinations had already concluded. Despite this, he reportedly continued to leave home each day, telling his family he was going to appear for exams.

This pattern went on for several days without raising suspicion at home. On the day of the incident, he again left with the same explanation.

Family Files Missing Complaint After He Fails to Return

When Yash did not return home till late at night, his family grew increasingly worried. Attempts to reach him failed as his mobile phone was switched off.

They eventually approached the Hudkeshwar Police Station and filed a missing person complaint. Around the same time, news emerged of a death inside the Empress Mall premises, plunging the family into shock.

Cause of Death Still Unclear

Police from Ganesh Peth Police Station are now investigating the case to determine the exact cause behind the suspected suicide.

Officials said it remains unclear why the student continued to leave home under the pretext of exams despite their conclusion, or what kind of pressure he may have been facing.

Authorities are questioning family members and friends in an effort to piece together the events leading up to his death, as the investigation continues.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the deceased student and where did the incident occur?

The deceased is Yash Sunil Jhade, a Class 12 student. The incident took place in a mall complex in Nagpur.

What was the student's excuse for leaving home daily?

The student reportedly told his family he was going to appear for exams, despite his board examinations having already concluded.

What action did the family take when the student did not return home?

When the student failed to return home late at night, his family filed a missing person complaint with the Hudkeshwar Police Station.

What is the current status of the investigation?

Police are investigating the case as an accidental death to determine the exact cause. They are questioning family and friends to understand the events leading up to his death.

Published at : 17 Mar 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Nagpur News
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