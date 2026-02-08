Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO Dhruv Dutt Sharma In Rs 500 Crore Scam, All About Him

Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO Dhruv Dutt Sharma In Rs 500 Crore Scam, All About Him

Gurugram CEO Dhruv Dutt Sharma arrested for Rs 500 crore real estate scam, selling one floor to 25 buyers.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 08:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Real estate entrepreneur Dhruv Dutt Sharma, founder and CEO of the commercial project 32nd Avenue and director of 32nd Milestone, was arrested on Friday for allegedly selling a single floor of a building to over 25 individuals, causing an estimated loss of Rs 500 crore, officials said. Sharma was produced in a city court and sent to police custody for six days following his arrest. Investigations revealed that he had defrauded several people in the process.

Tram Ventures Files Fraud Complaint

A complaint had been filed in January by Tram Ventures Private Limited against 32 Milestone Vistas Private Limited (formerly Apra Motels). The complainant stated that in 2021, Sharma and his associates offered a 3,000 sq. ft. unit (number 24) on the first floor for Rs 2.5 crore. Although the amount was paid, the necessary conveyance documents were not handed over, forcing buyers to chase the matter legally.

Floor Sold To 25 People

Further investigation revealed that between 2022 and 2023, a single key document for the floor was fraudulently made in the names of 25 other individuals. The floor was reportedly leased to these 25 persons for 30 years under another firm, Growth Hospitality Private Limited. The Economic Offences Wing arrested Sharma, and he is currently being interrogated, authorities added.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Dhruv Dutt Sharma arrested?

Dhruv Dutt Sharma was arrested for allegedly selling a single floor of a building to over 25 individuals, causing an estimated loss of Rs 500 crore.

What was the estimated financial loss due to Sharma's alleged fraud?

The estimated financial loss caused by the alleged fraud is Rs 500 crore.

Who filed a complaint against Sharma's company?

Tram Ventures Private Limited filed a complaint against 32 Milestone Vistas Private Limited (formerly Apra Motels).

How many individuals were reportedly sold the same floor?

A single floor of the building was allegedly sold to over 25 individuals, and a key document was fraudulently made in the names of 25 other people.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram CEO Dhruv Dutt Sharma
Advertisement

