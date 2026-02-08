Punjab Gun Owners Face Big Blow As 7,000 Licences Face Cancellation, Uproar Grows

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Punjab Police is preparing for a major crackdown on licensed weapons, with plans to cancel nearly 7,000 arms licences amid concerns over rising gun culture and firing incidents at public events, according to reports. The move comes after a statewide review of gun licences, with police flagging misuse of licensed weapons in celebratory firing, social media display of arms and links to criminal activities.

Gun Curbs To Check Misuse

Authorities believe reducing the number of licensed weapons could help strengthen law and order and curb misuse. Punjab has one of the highest proportions of licensed weapons in India, with lakhs of arms licences issued in the state. Officials say the large-scale cancellation recommendation is aimed at tightening regulation and preventing misuse of firearms in crimes and public gatherings.

Stricter Checks, Officer Accountability Push

Police have also indicated that stricter scrutiny and accountability measures will be introduced, including evaluation of officers responsible for monitoring arms licence compliance.