Punjab Police plans to cancel nearly 7,000 arms licenses due to concerns about rising gun culture, firing incidents, and misuse of weapons in criminal activities and public events.
Punjab Gun Owners Face Big Blow As 7,000 Licences Face Cancellation, Uproar Grows
Punjab Police is preparing for a major crackdown on licensed weapons, with plans to cancel nearly 7,000 arms licences amid concerns over rising gun culture and firing incidents at public events, according to reports. The move comes after a statewide review of gun licences, with police flagging misuse of licensed weapons in celebratory firing, social media display of arms and links to criminal activities.
Gun Curbs To Check Misuse
Authorities believe reducing the number of licensed weapons could help strengthen law and order and curb misuse. Punjab has one of the highest proportions of licensed weapons in India, with lakhs of arms licences issued in the state. Officials say the large-scale cancellation recommendation is aimed at tightening regulation and preventing misuse of firearms in crimes and public gatherings.
Police have also indicated that stricter scrutiny and accountability measures will be introduced, including evaluation of officers responsible for monitoring arms licence compliance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Punjab Police planning to cancel licensed weapons?
What are the reasons behind the crackdown on licensed weapons?
The crackdown is a result of a statewide review identifying misuse of licensed weapons for celebratory firing, social media displays, and links to criminal activities. Police believe this will strengthen law and order.
What measures will be introduced alongside license cancellations?
Stricter scrutiny and accountability measures are being introduced. This includes evaluating officers responsible for monitoring arms license compliance.
