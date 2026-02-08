Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chetan Kumar, father of three minor sisters who allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment, has shared details about the incident as police continue their probe. The deceased girls, Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12), allegedly locked themselves inside a room before jumping one after another. Kumar said he learnt about the incident after his wife realised the room was locked from inside.

Phone Ban, Screen Time Tensions

Speaking to PTI, Kumar said he had recently taken away their mobile phones after noticing their eyes were swollen due to excessive screen time. He said the girls were upset over the decision. According to him, they were heavily consuming Korean dramas, games and social media content. Police said there is no immediate indication of foul play and preliminary findings suggest the girls died by suicide.

Gaming Probe, Family Structure Questions

Investigators are examining the father’s claims regarding online gaming habits along with family circumstances and digital evidence. Cyber crime teams are attempting to trace the girls’ mobile phones through IMEI numbers to retrieve data from Korean applications. Investigators have also found a complex family structure. Officials confirmed Kumar has three wives, Sujata, Heena and Tina, who are biological sisters. The eldest daughter was born to Sujata, while the two younger girls were born to Heena.

Financial Stress, Emotional Dependence Angle

Police said the family had been facing financial stress since the Covid-19 pandemic, with mounting debts increasing social isolation. Investigators also found the sisters were more emotionally attached to their father than their mothers. A suicide note and diary recovered from the room were reportedly addressed only to him. A nine-page pocket diary recovered from the scene reportedly indicates strong attachment to Korean culture, along with feelings of loneliness and emotional distress.

Past Case, Gaming Ban Demand The case has also brought attention to Kumar’s past after police noted that a former live-in partner died by suicide in 2015. Meanwhile, the girls’ maternal grandfather has urged the government to ban Korean task-based online games, claiming such platforms can push children towards extreme steps. Protests have also been reported in parts of Delhi demanding stricter regulation of online gaming for minors.