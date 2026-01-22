GRAP-3 Restrictions Removed As AQI Improves In Delhi-NCR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Delhi-NCR has been taken out of GRAP Stage 3 after a noticeable improvement in air quality levels across the region. Authorities have decided to withdraw Stage 3 restrictions following a better AQI trend, offering relief to residents who had been facing curbs aimed at controlling pollution. The decision was taken after officials reviewed the latest air quality data and observed sustained improvement in overall pollution levels. However, agencies have underlined that the situation will continue to be monitored closely, and restrictions could return if air quality deteriorates again.

GRAP-3 Curbs Rolled Back

Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan are imposed when air quality turns severe, triggering restrictions to reduce emissions and limit pollution sources. With AQI readings indicating improvement, the authorities have now rolled back these curbs, signalling a temporary easing of pressure on public movement, construction-related activities, and other controlled operations.

Officials said the decision was based on sustained improvement over recent days, indicating that pollution levels have stabilised and moved out of the zone that requires stricter emergency measures. The withdrawal of Stage 3 is expected to bring immediate relief in terms of restrictions and compliance requirements across the National Capital Region.

Watch Remains On AQI

Even as GRAP-3 restrictions have been withdrawn, agencies remain on alert as air quality in Delhi-NCR is known to fluctuate sharply due to changing weather conditions, wind patterns, and local emission levels. Authorities have indicated that continuous monitoring will be maintained and a quick response will follow if AQI shows a worsening trend again.

Residents have also been advised to remain cautious, as a short-term improvement in AQI does not necessarily indicate a permanent recovery.

