Delhi Excise Policy Case: Big Relief For Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 03:53 PM (IST)

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have received relief from Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in two separate cases linked to alleged non-compliance with Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons.

Kejriwal was acquitted in the excise policy-related matter, while Khan was cleared in a money-laundering case connected to recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board. The ED had alleged that both leaders deliberately ignored repeated summons and failed to join the probe.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
