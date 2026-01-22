Delhi Excise Policy Case: Big Relief For Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan have received relief from Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in two separate cases linked to alleged non-compliance with Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons.

Kejriwal was acquitted in the excise policy-related matter, while Khan was cleared in a money-laundering case connected to recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board. The ED had alleged that both leaders deliberately ignored repeated summons and failed to join the probe.