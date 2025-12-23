Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesMan Attacks Wife Over Delay In Making Roti, Attacks Wife, 4-Year-Old Son With Hot Tawa In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur man allegedly attacks wife and four-year-old son with hot tawa over delay in making roti. Later, the child was rushed to the district hospital.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gorakhpur: A man allegedly assaulted his wife and four-year-old son with a hot iron griddle (tawa) following an argument over delay in making roti in Gorakhpur, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the night of December 20 in Shastri Nagar area under the Gorakhnath police station limits and a complaint was registered on Monday evening, they said, adding that the accused fled after the incident and efforts are on to trace him.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Radhika Sahani (30), her husband Lalchand Sahani, who works as a driver in Lucknow, frequently returned home drunk and indulged in violence.

On the night of the incident, Lalchand reached home around 9 pm and asked Radhika to prepare roti. As she was busy finishing some household work, there was a delay, enraging the husband.

Radhika alleged that Lalchand went into the kitchen, picked up a 'tawa' and began beating her mercilessly.

During the assault, their four-year-old son, hearing his mother's cries, ran into the room. In a fit of rage, Lalchand allegedly struck the child on the head with the same tawa, causing a serious head injury, police said.

The child was rushed to the district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

After the attack, the accused reportedly threatened to kill Radhika before fleeing the spot.

Based on the woman's complaint, police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

SHO, Gorakhnath police station, Shashi Bhushan Rai said efforts are on to arrest Lalchand Sahani.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
