Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati

While lakhs of people gathered in Baramati, Maharashtra, to bid a final farewell to their beloved leader “Ajit Dada,” thieves took advantage of the sombre occasion to carry out a major crime. A shocking incident of gold chain theft came to light during the funeral ceremony.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar tragically died in a plane crash on January 28. His last rites were performed with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati. People from across Maharashtra arrived in large numbers to pay their respects, and the entire city was enveloped in grief.

Gold Chains Snatched From 15 People

Exploiting the massive crowd, a gang of thieves targeted mourners during the ceremony. According to information received, gold chains were stolen from around 15 people. The total value of the stolen jewellery is estimated to be between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

In some cases, alert citizens managed to catch a few suspected thieves red-handed, while others were handed over to the police.

8,000 Police Personnel Deployed

Notably, nearly 8,000 police personnel were deployed across Baramati on the day of the funeral. Despite the heavy security presence, the large-scale theft has raised serious questions about policing arrangements.

Based on complaints filed by the victims, a case has been registered at the Baramati Taluka police station. The police have booked Mohammed Yunus, Rajkumar Aathvale, Ejaz Mirawale, Mohammed Siraj, Balu Bhotre and two other accused in connection with the incident.

Public Anger In Baramati

All the accused are currently being questioned in detail. While the atmosphere during Ajit Pawar’s funeral was deeply emotional, thieves were allegedly busy stealing gold chains from mourners. The incident has triggered widespread anger among residents of Baramati.