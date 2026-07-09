All schools in Ghaziabad, from nursery to Class 12, were closed on Thursday due to heavy rainfall and widespread waterlogging across the district. This order applied to all government, private, aided, and unaided schools.
Ghaziabad Road Collapses Due To Heavy Rain, Car And Scooter Fall Into Ditch
A car and a scooter plunged into a ditch after a road caved in near Atal Chowk in Vasundhara following heavy rainfall.
- Heavy monsoon rains caused widespread disruption across Delhi-NCR.
- A road caved-in Vasundhara; vehicles plunged into ditch.
- Ghaziabad schools closed; Noida, Delhi faced extensive waterlogging.
Heavy monsoon rain caused widespread disruption across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, with waterlogging, a road cave-in, fallen trees and severe traffic congestion affecting normal life in several areas.
A car and a scooter plunged into a ditch after a road caved in near Atal Chowk in Vasundhara following heavy rainfall.
VIDEO | Ghaziabad: A car and a scooter fell into a ditch as road caved in near Atal Chowk in Vasundhara following heavy rainfall.#GhaziabadRains— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BC8Ko9qMd8
The incident came as rain inundated several parts of Ghaziabad and neighbouring Noida, TOI reported.
Schools Closed In Ghaziabad
All schools in Ghaziabad, from nursery to Class 12, remained closed on Thursday due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging across the district.
The closure order was issued on Thursday morning on the directions of the district magistrate. According to the district Basic Education Officer (BSA), the order applies to all government, private, aided and unaided schools affiliated with recognised education boards.
Waterlogging Across Noida And Ghaziabad
Several parts of Noida and Ghaziabad witnessed extensive waterlogging after the downpour.
In Noida's Sector 115, streets were submerged, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water. Flooded roads in Ghaziabad's Shastri Nagar also led to major traffic delays.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Delhi Roads Choked By Rainwater
In the national capital, the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road was among the worst-affected stretches, with severe waterlogging bringing traffic to a standstill.
ALSO READ: Why Delhi-NCR Is Witnessing Heavy Rain; CM Rekha Gupta Inspects Waterlogging Hotspot
Several vehicles were seen partially submerged as drainage systems struggled to cope with the heavy rain.
Waterlogging was also reported in Burari, while long traffic queues formed on NH-24 near the Akshardham Temple.
Multiple Trees Collapse Across Delhi
Heavy rainfall also led to multiple incidents of tree falls in Delhi.
Two large trees collapsed late on Wednesday night on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in East of Kailash, South Delhi. The trees fell within 600 metres of each other, one near the ISKCON Temple and the other near the National Heart Institute.
A car was trapped beneath one of the fallen trees, although no injuries were reported despite the usually heavy footfall near the hospital.
#WATCH | Delhi: Tree falls on a car in Ranjeet Nagar due to heavy rainfall in the National Capital pic.twitter.com/7PaeweunAe— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
The incidents came a day after two luxury cars were crushed by a falling tree on the same stretch. Traffic police personnel were deployed to regulate movement and clear the affected area.
In another incident, a tree fell on a car in Ranjeet Nagar following heavy rainfall in the national capital.
ALSO READ: Delhi On Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rain In Next Few Hours; Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic Across NCR
Frequently Asked Questions
Why were schools closed in Ghaziabad?
Where did a road cave-in occur during the heavy rain?
A road caved in near Atal Chowk in Vasundhara, leading to a car and a scooter plunging into a ditch. This incident followed heavy rainfall in the area.
Which areas experienced significant waterlogging?
Extensive waterlogging was reported in Noida's Sector 115 and Ghaziabad's Shastri Nagar. In Delhi, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Burari, and NH-24 near Akshardham were also severely affected.
Were there any incidents of trees falling due to the rain?
Yes, multiple trees collapsed in Delhi. Two large trees fell on Raja Dhir Singh Marg, East of Kailash, trapping a car, and another tree fell on a car in Ranjeet Nagar.