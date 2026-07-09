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English NewsCitiesDelhi On Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rain In Next Few Hours; Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic Across NCR

Delhi On Red Alert For Extremely Heavy Rain In Next Few Hours; Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic Across NCR

IMD has issued a red alert for all of Delhi, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms until around 1:15 pm, while Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gurugram remain under an orange alert.

Written By : Varun Bhasin, Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD issued red alert for Delhi, orange for NCR.
  • Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging, widespread traffic disruptions.
  • Gurugram particularly affected; authorities advise avoiding non-essential travel.
  • Mehrauli, Ghaziabad recorded highest rainfall; more rain expected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the entire national capital, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next few hours as relentless showers continue to batter Delhi-NCR.

According to the weather department, moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely across several parts of Delhi until around 1:15 pm, prompting authorities to advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from waterlogged areas.

The warning comes after overnight rain continued into Thursday morning, inundating roads across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, disrupting traffic and affecting daily life in several parts of the National Capital Region.

IMD Issues Red Alert for Delhi, Orange Alert Across NCR

The IMD placed all districts of Delhi under a red alert on Thursday morning, warning of extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Neighbouring districts, including Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar), Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gurugram, remain under an orange alert, with more intense spells of rain expected through the day.

The weather department has forecast continued rainfall across Delhi-NCR over the coming days and has urged people to monitor official advisories, avoid unnecessary movement and remain cautious in areas prone to waterlogging and traffic congestion.

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Waterlogging Brings Traffic to a Crawl

Persistent rainfall has caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across several parts of Delhi-NCR, with Gurugram among the worst-affected areas.

Many private companies in Gurugram reportedly advised employees to work from home as key roads remained submerged and traffic moved at a crawl.

Major stretches affected include the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane near Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur and Sohna Road. Several vehicles reportedly broke down after being stranded in waterlogged areas, causing long delays for commuters.

Authorities said teams from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), police and other agencies have been deployed to drain water and regulate traffic. Waterlogging has also been reported from Sectors 31 and 39, Sheetla Mata Mandir Road, Sector 10A, Pataudi Road, Basai Road, Kadipur and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk.

Mehrauli, Ghaziabad Record Highest Rainfall

According to IMD data, several locations across Delhi and the NCR recorded significant rainfall between 8:30 am on July 8 and 6 am on July 9.

In Delhi, Mehrauli recorded the highest rainfall at 83 mm, followed by Lodi Road (79 mm), Pusa (73 mm), Chhatarpur (68 mm), Mayur Vihar (66 mm), Janakpuri (62 mm), Narayana (57 mm), Pragati Maidan (46 mm), Najafgarh (42 mm), Mungeshpur (40 mm), Jharoda Kalan (33 mm) and Jafarpur (6 mm).

Across the NCR, Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad received the highest rainfall at 143 mm, while Hindon recorded 53 mm. Gurugram received comparatively lower rainfall, with North CAP University recording 27 mm and KVK 21 mm during the same period.

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Authorities Advise Residents to Stay Alert

With more rain forecast through the day, authorities have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly through waterlogged stretches where traffic disruptions are expected to continue.

The IMD has warned that the ongoing spell of heavy rain could lead to further water accumulation in low-lying areas, affecting road traffic and daily commuting across Delhi and neighbouring NCR cities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current weather alert status for Delhi and NCR?

The IMD has issued a red alert for all districts of Delhi due to extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Neighbouring NCR districts like Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Gurugram are under an orange alert.

How has the heavy rainfall affected Delhi-NCR?

Persistent rainfall has caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. Many roads are submerged, leading to long delays for commuters and affecting daily life.

What precautions are residents advised to take due to the heavy rain?

Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through waterlogged areas, and stay away from such locations. Authorities also advise monitoring official advisories and remaining cautious.

Which areas recorded the highest rainfall in Delhi and NCR?

In Delhi, Mehrauli recorded the highest rainfall at 83 mm. Across the NCR, Kamla Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad received the highest rainfall at 143 mm.

About the author Varun Bhasin

Varun Bhasin is a Principal Correspondent with ABP News and has been working in journalism for the past nine years. He covers stories related to airlines, railways and road transport. Prior to this, he has worked with several media organisations. Varun has also been involved in producing documentary films focused on issues and developments in the news sector. He completed his education at MBM University, Jodhpur. He can be contacted via email at varunb@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Rain Delhi NCR News
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