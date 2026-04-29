Ghaziabad Apartment Fire: Blaze Guts Multiple Flats At Indirapuram’s Gaur Green Avenue. WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom No injuries reported; investigation into cause is underway.

Indirapuram Fire: A major fire incident in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area on Wednesday morning sent shockwaves through a residential society, forcing residents to rush out as flames spread across multiple flats. The blaze erupted at Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand, a densely populated housing cluster, raising immediate concerns about safety and emergency preparedness.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from one of the towers, quickly engulfing surrounding flats and creating a chaotic scene. Residents reported panic as families evacuated the building amid fears of the fire spreading further.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire has broken out at Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9t5OsoInfL — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026

Multiple Fire Tenders Deployed, Operations Underway

Fire department teams responded swiftly after receiving distress calls from the society. Several fire tenders were rushed to the location, and firefighters began operations to control the blaze and prevent further damage.

Officials on the ground confirmed that efforts are ongoing, with teams working to douse the flames and secure the building. Early visuals from the spot indicate extensive damage, with multiple flats impacted and sections of the structure visibly charred.

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Around 10-12 Flats Are Gutted: Resident Account

Eyewitnesses described the situation as alarming, with flames moving quickly between units. A resident, Rohit, said, “Around 10-12 flats are gutted in the fire. Maybe there was some light (electricity) issue. I do not have full information.”

While his statement suggests a possible electrical issue, authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of the fire yet.

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No Immediate Reports Of Injuries, Investigation Likely

As of now, there are no confirmed reports of injuries or casualties, offering some relief amid the chaos. However, officials have indicated that a detailed assessment will be conducted once the fire is fully brought under control.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns around fire safety in high-rise residential societies in Ghaziabad, especially in densely populated areas like Indirapuram. Questions around compliance with safety norms and emergency readiness are likely to be examined closely in the coming days.

Residents remain anxious as firefighting operations continue, awaiting clarity on the cause and the extent of the damage.