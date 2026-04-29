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HomeNewsWest Bengal Elections 2026: EVM Glitch Sparks Bally Clash, CRPF Personnel Detains 2

West Bengal Elections 2026: EVM Glitch Sparks Bally Clash, CRPF Personnel Detains 2

West Bengal Phase 2 2026 Voting: CRPF detains two after a clash linked to an EVM glitch in Bally, as violence and political blame games mark Bengal Phase 2 voting.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Violence reported in Nadia and Bhangar; polling continues under watch.

West Bengal Phase 2 2026 Voting: Personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) detained two individuals following a clash reportedly triggered by an electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunction in Bally, amid a tense start to the second phase of West Bengal’s assembly elections on Wednesday.

The early morning incident quickly escalated, with security forces stepping in to restore order as voters gathered at polling stations. The detentions come amid widespread reports of unrest from several parts of the state, even as authorities had deployed extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth voting.

EVM Glitch Triggers Flashpoint

According to initial reports, the disruption in Bally began after an EVM glitch led to confusion and confrontation among political workers. The situation turned volatile, prompting swift intervention by CRPF personnel, who detained two people in connection with the clash.

A voter, Mayur Jain, explained that they had been standing at the polling station since 7 a.m. He said there was some chaos as they were informed that the machine was malfunctioning. A replacement machine was brought in, but that too faced glitches, leading to them being stopped from voting three times. Eventually, the gates were closed due to problems inside. Jain mentioned that when he arrived, he heard shouting from within, and the doors were shut so the public could not see what was happening.

After about half an hour, someone who had tried to create chaos was beaten and carried away, and voting finally began at 8:30 a.m. He added that the CRPF was providing full support and that the administration was alert.

ALSO READ: Bengal Elections: BJP Worker Alleges Intimidation At Home By TMC Workers, ‘Threatened Not To Vote’

BJP-TMC Trade Sharp Allegations

As reports of violence surfaced, political leaders intensified their war of words. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticised the prevailing situation in stark terms. “Bengal’s condition is worse than Kashmir, no violence or damage happening there but in Bengal multiple violent incidents repeated,” says BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar Dilip Ghosh.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, pushed back, accusing opposition workers of instigating clashes and targeting its supporters.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Phase 2 Polls: Mamata Vs Suvendu In High-Stakes Showdown

Booth-Level Violence Alleged

In Nadia district’s Chapra, tensions flared at Booth No. 53 where a BJP polling agent alleged he was attacked. Party leaders claimed the assault was carried out by "miscreants linked to the ruling TMC".

Meanwhile, in Bhangar, TMC candidate Saokat Molla alleged clashes in the area and said several party workers were hospitalised following violence the previous night. He also blamed the police for failing to prevent the incidents.

Multiple Districts Report Unrest

Police confirmed that incidents of violence and vandalism were reported from Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala and Bhangar during the early hours of voting. While the intensity varied, the pattern of disturbances highlighted the high-stakes and polarised nature of the electoral contest.

Despite the disruptions, polling continued under close watch, with security forces maintaining a strong presence across sensitive areas.

Before You Go

West Bengal Phase 2 Voting: Clash Before Polling in Nadia, BJP Booth Agent Assaulted Amid Tension

Frequently Asked Questions

Which areas reported unrest besides Bally?

Incidents of violence and vandalism were reported from Chapra, Shantipur, Nimtala, and Bhangar during the early hours of voting.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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