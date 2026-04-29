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HomeElectionBengal Elections: RG Kar Victim’s Father Breaks Down After Voting As Wife Contests On BJP Ticket | VIDEO

Bengal Elections: RG Kar Victim’s Father Breaks Down After Voting As Wife Contests On BJP Ticket | VIDEO

West Bengal Elections 2026: The case led to widespread protests, a 42-day doctors’ strike, and a CBI probe ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 08:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Victim's father votes, seeking justice through wife's election.
  • Wife contests Assembly polls on BJP ticket, focusing on justice.
  • Tragic RG Kar case fuels family's political campaign for safety.
  • Nationwide outrage followed doctor's rape and murder at hospital.

The father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim broke down after casting his vote in West Bengal’s Panihati on Wednesday, as his wife contests the Assembly elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in what the family describes as a fight for justice.

Voting for the second phase of the Assembly elections began earlier in the day across 142 constituencies spread over seven districts, including Kolkata, Nadia, East Burdwan, Hooghly, South and North 24 Parganas, and Howrah.

Grief, Resolve Mark Family’s Political Turn

After voting, Sekharranjan Debnath became visibly emotional while speaking about the family’s decision to enter the political arena. His wife, Ratna Debnath, is contesting from the Panihati seat.

“It’s very sad that we have to resort to this method to get justice for our girl. But we will win and get justice for our daughter… We are with the public…,” he said, struggling to hold back tears.

Throughout her campaign, Ratna Debnath has centred her message on justice and women’s safety, repeatedly raising concerns stemming from the tragedy.

On Wednesday morning, she expressed confidence in the outcome, saying, “We will win, we will get justice. People will vote for us.”

ALSO READ | Bengal Elections: BJP Worker Alleges Intimidation At Home By TMC Workers, ‘Threatened Not To Vote’

RG Kar Case That Sparked Nationwide Outrage

The case dates back to August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old resident doctor was raped and murdered inside Kolkata’s state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Her body was discovered in a seminar room on the campus, sending shockwaves across the country.

A civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, 33, who was associated with the Kolkata Police, was arrested the following day as the prime suspect.

The incident triggered a 42-day strike by junior doctors across West Bengal, who demanded a thorough investigation and improved safety measures for medical professionals. Protests soon spread nationwide, drawing international attention.

Three days after the incident, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing concerns over the credibility of the Kolkata Police probe.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Phase 2 Polls: Mamata Vs Suvendu In High-Stakes Showdown

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the victim's father voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections?

The victim's father is voting because his wife is contesting the elections on a BJP ticket. The family sees this as a way to fight for justice for their daughter.

Who is contesting the West Bengal Assembly elections from the Panihati seat?

Ratna Debnath, the wife of the RG Kar rape and murder victim's father, is contesting the elections from the Panihati seat. Her campaign focuses on justice and women's safety.

When did the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occur?

The incident occurred on August 9, 2024. A 31-year-old resident doctor was raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

What was the outcome of the RG Kar case investigation?

A civic volunteer was arrested as the prime suspect. The Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI due to concerns about the Kolkata Police probe's credibility.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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