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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed growing concerns over fuel supply disruptions amid escalating tensions in West Asia, assuring Parliament that the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel and LPG in the country.

Speaking in the House, PM Modi described the ongoing conflict in West Asia as “concerning,” noting that it has posed fresh challenges for India across economic, security and humanitarian fronts.

He highlighted that the region remains crucial for India’s trade and energy needs, with a significant portion of crude oil and gas imports originating from countries affected by the conflict.

Hormuz Strait Disruptions Raise Supply Concerns

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route for global energy supplies, has witnessed difficult shipping conditions since the outbreak of the conflict.

“A large quantity of crude oil, gas, fertilisers and essential goods reaches India through this route. Since the war began, the movement of ships has become very challenging,” he said.

Despite these disruptions, PM Modi asserted that the government has ensured that fuel supplies remain stable. “Efforts have been made to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel and gas is not severely impacted,” he added.

LPG Supply Prioritised, Domestic Production Boosted

PM Modi further said that the government has prioritised domestic consumers amid global uncertainty, as around 60 per cent of India's LPG requirement relies on imports. He added that steps are being taken to ramp up domestic LPG production while maintaining smooth nationwide distribution of petrol and diesel.

"A large quantity of crude oil, gas, fertilisers and many essential items come to India through the Hormuz Strait route. Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Hormuz Strait has become very challenging. Despite this, our government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted. As we all know, the country imports 60% of its LPG requirement. Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers," he said.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "A large quantity of crude oil, gas, fertilisers and many essential items come to India through the Hormuz Strait route. Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Hormuz Strait has become very challenging. Despite this, our… pic.twitter.com/3QZDlPJCV3 — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2026

Strategic Reserves Strengthened

Highlighting India's preparedness to tackle the Hormuz crisis amid the West Asia conflict, PM Modi said India has significantly strengthened its energy buffer over the past decade.

“In the last decade, India has prioritised storage of crude oil for times of crisis. Today, India has a strategic petroleum reserve of more than 53 lakh metric tonnes, and work is underway to expand it beyond 65 lakh metric tonnes,” he said.

He added that oil companies maintain separate reserves and that the country’s refining capacity has also seen substantial growth in recent years.

Ethanol Push Helps Cut Oil Imports

PM Modi also underscored the role of ethanol blending in reducing India’s dependence on crude imports. Over the past decade, ethanol blending in petrol has risen from about 1 per cent to nearly 20 per cent, he said.

“This has helped us reduce oil imports by around 4.5 crore barrels in the past year,” he noted, calling it a key buffer during the ongoing crisis.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "In this time of crisis, another preparation of the country is proving very useful. In the last ten to eleven years, unprecedented work has been done on ethanol production and blending. A decade ago, the country had a capacity of only one… pic.twitter.com/Ew7q0AwT4W — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2026

The Prime Minister said the government has extended all necessary assistance to Indians stranded or affected in conflict-hit regions. He added that he personally spoke to leaders of several West Asian nations and that 24x7 control rooms and emergency helplines have been set up both in India and abroad.

PM Modi reiterated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to safeguarding India’s energy security amid evolving geopolitical tensions.