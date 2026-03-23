Jaipur Man Steals LPG Cylinder Amid Supply Concerns, Nabbed After Scooter Skids During Escape

Amid a shortage of domestic LPG in Jaipur, incidents of gas cylinder theft are on the rise. In a recent case reported from the Bajaj Nagar police station area, a cylinder was stolen from a house in broad daylight, but the accused was caught by locals after he fell while trying to flee.

According to police, a man entered a house in Adarsh Bazaar, Street No. 5, Barkat Nagar, and took away a domestic gas cylinder. His accomplice was waiting outside on a scooter. As the two attempted to escape, residents grew suspicious and raised an alarm.

In the ensuing chaos, the accused panicked and sped away, but lost control of the scooter while taking a turn, causing it to skid. He fell on the road and was immediately caught by locals.

CCTV Footage Aids Investigation

Police were alerted and soon reached the spot, taking the accused into custody. He has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, currently staying in the Lalkothi area.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby, which are now being used as key evidence in the investigation.

Search On For Accomplice

Officials said a member of the Bajaj Nagar police’s special team played a crucial role in the arrest. The accused is currently being interrogated, while efforts are underway to trace his absconding accomplice.

Police are also probing whether the accused has been involved in similar thefts in the past.

Authorities noted that a shortage of LPG cylinders, reported in parts of Rajasthan amid the ongoing tensions involving Iran and Israel, may be contributing to a spike in such theft cases.