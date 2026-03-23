Hormuz Crisis Sparks Global Alarm: IEA Flags ‘Major Threat’ To World Economy

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The escalating crisis in West Asia is no longer just a regional conflict; it is rapidly turning into a global economic flashpoint. With energy supply routes under strain and oil prices surging, concerns are mounting over how deeply the fallout could impact economies worldwide.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has now issued a stark warning. Its chief, Fatih Birol, said the global economy faces a “major threat” if the situation continues to deteriorate, underlining the scale of the unfolding crisis, reported Moneycontrol.

A Global Warning From The IEA

Speaking at the National Press Club in Australia’s capital, Birol did not mince words about the risks.

“The global economy is facing a major, major threat today, and I very much hope that this issue will be resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

He stressed that the consequences would not remain confined to the Middle East or a handful of oil-dependent nations. Instead, the ripple effects could extend across continents, industries and financial systems.

“No country will be immune to the effects of this crisis” if tensions continue along the current trajectory, he added.

The warning comes at a time when global markets are already grappling with heightened uncertainty, rising commodity prices and fragile supply chains.

Strait Of Hormuz: The Critical Chokepoint

At the centre of the crisis lies the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital energy corridors. Roughly 20 per cent of global oil and gas shipments pass through this narrow waterway, making it a strategic lifeline for international trade.

However, the ongoing conflict has disrupted operations in the region, with the blockade effectively bringing petroleum shipments through the strait to a near standstill.

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Iran reopen the route, while Tehran has responded with warnings of further escalation. The standoff has significantly heightened geopolitical risks, raising fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Oil Prices Surge, Markets React

The immediate impact of the crisis is already visible in global energy markets. Oil prices have climbed sharply, with US benchmark crude briefly touching the $100-per-barrel mark.

This surge follows a broader rally in crude prices, which have jumped significantly in recent weeks as tensions intensified across West Asia. The spike reflects both actual supply disruptions and the growing risk premium priced into global markets.

Higher oil prices have far-reaching consequences. For import-dependent economies like India, it translates into a higher import bill and increased demand for dollars, which in turn puts pressure on the domestic currency.

Beyond currencies, the effects filter through to inflation. Rising fuel costs increase transportation and logistics expenses, which eventually push up prices of everyday goods and services.

Energy Infrastructure Takes A Hit

The scale of physical damage in the region further underscores the severity of the crisis.

Birol noted that at least 40 energy assets have been “severely or very severely damaged” due to the ongoing conflict. This includes key infrastructure critical to the production, storage and transportation of oil and gas.

Such damage not only disrupts current supply but also delays recovery, potentially prolonging volatility in global energy markets.

The Hormuz crisis is a reminder of how interconnected the global economy has become. Events in a single region can quickly cascade into wider economic disruptions. Higher fuel costs and economic uncertainty can dampen spending, delay investments and slow overall growth.