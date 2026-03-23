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HomeCitiesUP Woman Dies During Surgery In Ballia, 5 Doctors Booked For Murder

UP Woman Dies During Surgery In Ballia, 5 Doctors Booked For Murder

The woman died during kidney stone surgery at a Ballia hospital, sparking protests by family alleging negligence. They claim excessive bleeding caused her death after a laser surgery turned into a major operation.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 03:14 PM (IST)

Ballia (UP), Mar 23 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died allegedly during a surgical procedure at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, triggering protests by her family members who claimed negligence and demanded strict action against the doctors, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a private facility in the Kotwali area of Ballia city. The deceased, identified as Anisha Rai of Devkali village under the Sukhpura police station limits, was undergoing a surgery for kidney stones when she allegedly died due to excessive bleeding, the police said.

Following the incident, angry relatives created a ruckus at the hospital and staged a sit-in protest outside the hospital's premises, demanding that the hospital be sealed and an FIR be lodged against those responsible.

Senior administrative and police officials, including Additional District Magistrate Anil Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar, reached the spot and pacified the protesters late Sunday night after assuring them of legal action against the accused.

The police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's husband Shivanshu Rai, a case has been registered against five doctors -- Jyotsna Singh, Apoorva Singh, Deepak Singh, Sanjay Singh and Rohan Gupta -- under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the charges of murder.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that his wife was admitted to the hospital around 2 pm on Sunday for a kidney stone operation and Rs one lakh was charged for the procedure. He claimed that the doctors had assured a laser-based surgery but instead performed a major abdominal operation, leading to her death.

The FIR further alleged that the hospital staff later advised him to immediately shift his wife to Lucknow in an attempt to conceal the incident.

Station House Officer Kshitij Tripathi said efforts are underway to arrest the accused doctors and further investigation is in progress. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 03:14 PM (IST)
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Uttar Pradesh UP News BALLIA
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