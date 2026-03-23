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India’s cooking gas supply chain is coming under visible strain as geopolitical tensions in West Asia begin to spill over into everyday household essentials. With shipments disrupted and inventories tightening, state-run oil companies are now exploring contingency measures, including supplying smaller quantities of LPG to households.

According to a report by The Economic Times, industry executives have indicated that oil marketing companies may consider delivering only 10 kg of LPG in standard 14.2-kg cylinders. The move is aimed at stretching limited supplies and ensuring that more households continue to receive cooking gas during the ongoing supply crunch.

Why Smaller LPG Refills Are Being Considered

The idea, while unusual, is rooted in simple arithmetic. A standard 14.2-kg cylinder typically lasts 35-40 days for an average household. A reduced 10-kg refill, executives say, could still last close to a month, allowing available LPG volumes to be distributed more widely.

This approach could help authorities manage demand more effectively at a time when imports are under pressure. However, the proposal is not without challenges.

Bottling plants would need to recalibrate their weighing systems to accommodate the new refill size. In addition, certain regulatory approvals may be required before the move can be implemented.

Industry insiders have also flagged potential public reaction as a key concern. A sudden reduction in cylinder quantity could lead to confusion among consumers, trigger protests, and even spark political pushback, particularly with key state elections approaching.

Supply Disruptions Deepen The Crisis

The supply-side stress stems largely from disruptions in LPG shipments from the Gulf region, a key source of India’s energy imports.

As per the report, no new shipments are currently en route. Only two carriers, bringing a combined 92,700 tonnes, roughly equivalent to a day of national consumption, managed to cross the Strait of Hormuz last week.

At the same time, the partial restoration of LPG supplies to commercial users has further drained existing inventories, intensifying pressure on domestic availability.

Government Flags Situation As ‘Worrisome’

The government has acknowledged the growing concern around LPG supply.

Petroleum Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma described the situation as "worrisome" and stressed the importance of conservation. At the same time, she maintained that household deliveries are continuing without disruption for now.

Initially, supplies to commercial users had been halted to prioritise domestic consumption. However, the government has since restored 40 per cent of their pre-war allocation.

Data suggests that the impact is already visible. Overall LPG consumption fell by 17 per cent in the first half of March, indicating that both commercial and household demand patterns are adjusting to the evolving situation.

India’s Dependence On Gulf Supplies

India remains heavily dependent on imports to meet its LPG demand. Around 60 per cent of the country’s LPG requirements are sourced from overseas, with nearly 90 per cent of these supplies coming from the Gulf region before the conflict began.

This dependence has made India particularly vulnerable to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, handling about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Since early March, the strait has been effectively disrupted, affecting both shipping movements and fuel availability. The situation has also contributed to a rise in global fuel prices, further complicating the supply outlook.

Geopolitics Adds To Uncertainty

The evolving geopolitical situation has added another layer of complexity to the crisis.

Reports suggest that Iran is selectively enforcing restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting vessels linked to countries it considers hostile while allowing others to pass under certain conditions.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that the strait is closed only to ships of "enemies and those supporting their aggression." Some Indian-flagged LPG carriers have reportedly been allowed transit, with more preparing to cross.

However, uncertainty remains high. Six India-flagged LPG tankers are currently waiting in the Persian Gulf for clearance to cross the strait.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate at the political level. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to reopen the Strait within 48 hours or face strikes on its power infrastructure. In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have warned that any such attack could lead to the Strait being "completely closed."

What This Means For Households

For Indian consumers, the implications could soon become more visible.

If supply constraints persist, measures such as reduced cylinder quantities could become necessary to ensure equitable distribution. While households may continue to receive LPG, they may need to adjust usage patterns to manage smaller refills.

The coming weeks will be crucial. Much will depend on how the geopolitical situation evolves and whether supply routes stabilise.