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HomeNewsWorldAir Canada Express Plane Collides With Ground Vehicle At New York Airport, Several Injured

Air Canada Express Plane Collides With Ground Vehicle At New York Airport, Several Injured

An Air Canada Express plane collided with a ground vehicle at New York's La Guardia Airport, injuring several people.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 10:54 AM (IST)

An Air Canada Express plane collided with a ground vehicle at the LaGuardia Airport in New York, United States, according to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.  Several people are said to have sustained injuries in the incident. 

The Air Canada Express CRJ-900 from Montreal collided with a fire truck at the airport's Runway 4 during landing.

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all planes at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to a notice from the regulator.

The FAA notice stated that the reason for the ​halt of flight operations at the airport was due to an ​emergency and that there was a high probability ‌that the halt gets extended. No details were specified, Reuters reported.

Unverified footage on social media showed that the nose of the plane was damaged. Eyewitness in the video can be heard saying the aircraft’s nose lifted after passengers deplaned ​it. ABP Live ⁠could not immediately verify the footage.

Several people, including five firefighters, were injured in the incident. Many of them are believed to be in a critical condition, with possible fatalities reported, according to The Jerusalem Post.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
New York United STates Air Canada Express La Guardia Aiport
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