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HomeCitiesRaghav Chadha To Quit AAP And Join BJP? Sanjay Singh Reacts To Speculations

Raghav Chadha To Quit AAP And Join BJP? Sanjay Singh Reacts To Speculations

AAP MP Sanjay Singh dismissed rumours of party leader Raghav Chadha joining the BJP. He confirmed Chadha is still very much part of the Aam Aadmi Party.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 12:15 PM (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party senior leader and MP Sanjay Singh has made a significant statement regarding the speculations surrounding Raghav Chadha joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dismissing the speculation, Singh called the rumours completely baseless, and said he does not believe that there is any such possibility.

He asserted that Chadha remains a key member of the party and shares a close bond with its leadership. Singh pointed out that Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, entrusted with responsibilities in Punjab, and has also received relief in legal cases, making claims of a possible exit from the party unfounded.

Concerns Over Reduced Public Presence

Speculations over Raghav Chadha joining the BJP were triggered due to the AAP leader's absence from party office, press briefings, and reaction on social media regarding the party's major legal victory following party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's discharge in the Delhi excise case.

However, Singh acknowledged that Chadha’s public visibility has appeared to decline in recent months. Speaking to India Today, Singh said that Chadha himself would be better placed to explain the reasons behind his reduced public engagement.

'Will Be The First To Oppose If He Joins BJP'

Singh emphasised that fluctuations in public activity are common in political careers and should not be misinterpreted. He said that a temporary dip in visibility does not indicate that a leader is planning to switch parties.

He clarified that it is not right to draw such conclusions based on someone's reduced presence.

Taking a firm stand, Singh added that if Raghav Chadha were ever to make such a move, and join the BJP, he would be among the first to oppose it. However, he reiterated that he sees no such possibility at present.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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BJP Raghav Chadha AAP Sanjay SIngh
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