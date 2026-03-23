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HomeTechnologyDhurandhar 2 Leaked Online In HD: That Free Link Could Turn Into A Rs 3 Lakh Mistake

Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Online In HD: That Free Link Could Turn Into A Rs 3 Lakh Mistake

The HD print of Dhurandhar 2 is already circulating on piracy sites. But downloading it could cost you up to Rs 3 lakh under Indian law.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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Dhurandhar 2, or Dhurandhar: The Revenge has turned out to be one of the biggest films of the year, pulling in massive crowds since its release. The makers ran paid previews a day before the official release, and even those shows saw packed halls and strong ticket sales. The film started earning crores before it even officially hit theatres, and has been putting up big numbers every single day since. But while the box office success continues, piracy has now become a serious concern. 

The HD print of Dhurandhar 2 has been leaked online, and it is spreading fast across illegal websites.

Where Has The Dhurandhar 2 Print Been Leaked?

Following the film's theatrical release, its HD print surfaced on several piracy platforms, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmy4wap, Bolly4u, Jio Rockers, and 9xmovies. 

The film is being freely downloaded and shared across these platforms. Several users have not only watched it for free but have also been circulating the links further. This is a direct threat to the film's performance and to everyone who put in their time and effort to bring it to the big screen. 

Piracy does not just affect numbers, it takes away from the work of writers, directors, technicians, and hundreds of crew members who worked behind the scenes.

What Fine Will You Face For Downloading Dhurandhar 2 Illegally?

Downloading or streaming Dhurandhar 2 from any piracy website is a punishable offense under India's Copyright Act, 1957. 

Anyone caught downloading or sharing pirated content from platforms like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, or Telegram can be fined up to Rs 3 lakh, or up to 5 per cent of the film's total production cost in certain cases. 

Repeat offenders can also face imprisonment of up to 3 months. Even watching pirated content for personal use can be treated as a copyright violation. Viewers are encouraged to watch the film only through legal and official platforms.

ABP Live strongly discourages piracy of any form and urges audiences to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge only through authorised channels, including cinema halls and official streaming platforms. Supporting legal viewing options helps protect creative work and ensures fair compensation for everyone involved in filmmaking.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office status of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has been a major box office success, drawing large crowds since its release. Paid previews also saw strong ticket sales.

Has Dhurandhar 2 been leaked online?

Yes, an HD print of Dhurandhar 2 has been leaked online and is spreading across various illegal websites.

Where can the pirated version of Dhurandhar 2 be found?

The pirated HD print has surfaced on piracy platforms like Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmy4wap, Bolly4u, Jio Rockers, and 9xmovies.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
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Entertainment TECHNOLOGY Dhurandhar 2
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