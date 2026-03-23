'Unprecedented': US-Israel Launch Massive Strikes On Iran, Tehran Threatens Escalation

A new wave of coordinated strikes by Israel and the United States has intensified the conflict with Iran, as Tehran escalates its response and warns of attacks on energy infrastructure across the region if its own facilities are hit. The latest developments signal a dangerous expansion of hostilities, with both sides targeting critical assets and raising the risk of a broader regional war.

Fresh Strikes Hit Tehran & Key Iranian Sites

The Israel Defense Forces said it had “begun a wide-scale wave of strikes” on infrastructure in Tehran, though it did not immediately disclose specific targets. At the same time, the United States Central Command confirmed an American strike on a turbine engine production facility in Qom province, which it said was linked to drone and aircraft component manufacturing associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as per a report on Reuters.

According to reports from Tehran, powerful "unprecedented" explosions were heard across parts of the capital as air defence systems were activated in response to incoming drones.

Civilian Casualties Reported Across Iran

Iranian media reported casualties following the strikes. In Khorramabad, a child was among those killed, while several others were injured. In Tabriz, local officials said at least six people died after residential areas were hit.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported that a residential building in Khorramabad, west of Tehran, was struck during the latest wave of attacks. The strike killed one child and left several others injured, underscoring the growing toll on non-combatants. In the city of Tabriz, at least six people were killed when homes were hit by missile strikes, according to Fars. Local officials confirmed the severity of the attacks, with Majid Farshi, director general of crisis management for East Azerbaijan province, stating that two separate deadly incidents occurred in the city.

Iran Expands Retaliatory Attacks

Iran continued missile launches into Israel overnight, with debris reported in southern and central areas. Air raid sirens were also activated in northern Israel amid what authorities described as a coordinated attack involving Iran and Hezbollah.

The escalation underscores Tehran’s warning that it will respond forcefully to any continued strikes, with officials signaling that energy infrastructure in Israel and other regional countries could become targets.

Trump’s Ultimatum Fuels Escalation

The latest violence follows a strong warning from Donald Trump, who gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping or face severe consequences. He warned that the United States could “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the demand is not met.

In response, Iran has reiterated its threat to shut down the Strait of Hormuz if attacked, a move that could disrupt a significant portion of global oil supply and trigger economic shockwaves worldwide.

Rising Toll & Regional Fears

The human cost of the conflict continues to climb. Iran’s Health Ministry has reported that more than 1,500 people have been killed since the fighting began. In Israel, authorities say at least 15 people have died in Iranian strikes.

With both sides intensifying military operations and issuing stark warnings, fears are growing that the conflict could spill beyond current borders, drawing in more countries and further destabilising the region.