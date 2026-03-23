'Very Concerning': PM Modi Flags West Asia Crisis In Parliament, Warns Of Risks To India

Parliament Budget Session Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, raising concerns over the escalating conflict in West Asia and its potential impact on India’s economy, security, and global trade ties.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister stressed the seriousness of the evolving geopolitical situation and called for close monitoring as tensions continue to rise in the region. “I am present in this esteemed House to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the challenges that have arisen before India due to it. The situation in West Asia at this time is concerning...” he said.

Rising West Asia Conflict Under Focus

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when instability in West Asia has intensified, raising alarm globally. The region plays a critical role in energy supplies and international trade routes, making any disruption a matter of concern for major economies, including India.

Highlighting the developments, Modi noted, "The situation in West Asia is worrisome. In the last 2-3 weeks, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Puri have provided the details of the situation to the House. This conflict has been going on for more than 3 weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict..."

Economic and Security Concerns For India

Emphasising the broader implications, the Prime Minister outlined the multiple challenges emerging from the crisis. "This war has also created unforeseen challenges before India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian. India has extensive trade relations with the countries at war and those affected by it. The region where the war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries. Especially, a large part of our crude oil and gas requirements is met by this region," PM said.

His remarks underline India’s dependence on West Asia for energy imports and the vulnerability of key shipping routes that connect the country to global markets.

Support For Indians Abroad

Modi stressed that Indian missions in affected countries are actively assisting citizens. Workers and tourists alike are receiving help through advisories, 24/7 emergency helplines, and outreach centers established both in India and abroad. These measures ensure that Indians in crisis situations are kept informed and supported, with their safety being the government’s top priority.

Lessons From Past Challenges

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister drew parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding the nation that India has faced similar challenges before. He urged citizens to respond with patience, restraint, and calmness, describing these qualities as central to India’s strength and identity.

Evacuation Efforts

Modi reported that nearly 1,000 Indians have been safely evacuated, including more than 700 medical students. Since the outbreak of the conflict, approximately 375,000 Indians have returned home, underscoring the scale of the government’s rescue operations.