Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Very Concerning': PM Modi Flags West Asia Crisis In Parliament, Warns Of Risks To India

'Very Concerning': PM Modi Flags West Asia Crisis In Parliament, Warns Of Risks To India

Parliament Budget Session Live: PM Modi raises concerns in Parliament over West Asia conflict, highlighting risks to India’s security, economy, and global strategic interests.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 02:33 PM (IST)

Parliament Budget Session Live:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, raising concerns over the escalating conflict in West Asia and its potential impact on India’s economy, security, and global trade ties.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister stressed the seriousness of the evolving geopolitical situation and called for close monitoring as tensions continue to rise in the region. “I am present in this esteemed House to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the challenges that have arisen before India due to it. The situation in West Asia at this time is concerning...” he said.

Rising West Asia Conflict Under Focus

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when instability in West Asia has intensified, raising alarm globally. The region plays a critical role in energy supplies and international trade routes, making any disruption a matter of concern for major economies, including India.

Highlighting the developments, Modi noted, "The situation in West Asia is worrisome. In the last 2-3 weeks, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Union Minister Hardeep Puri have provided the details of the situation to the House. This conflict has been going on for more than 3 weeks. It has a severe impact on the global economy and the lives of the people, and that is why the world is urging all sides for an early resolution to this conflict..."

Economic and Security Concerns For India

Emphasising the broader implications, the Prime Minister outlined the multiple challenges emerging from the crisis. "This war has also created unforeseen challenges before India. These challenges are economic, related to national security, and humanitarian. India has extensive trade relations with the countries at war and those affected by it. The region where the war is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries. Especially, a large part of our crude oil and gas requirements is met by this region," PM said. 

His remarks underline India’s dependence on West Asia for energy imports and the vulnerability of key shipping routes that connect the country to global markets.

Support For Indians Abroad

Modi stressed that Indian missions in affected countries are actively assisting citizens. Workers and tourists alike are receiving help through advisories, 24/7 emergency helplines, and outreach centers established both in India and abroad. These measures ensure that Indians in crisis situations are kept informed and supported, with their safety being the government’s top priority.

Lessons From Past Challenges

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister drew parallels with the COVID-19 pandemic, reminding the nation that India has faced similar challenges before. He urged citizens to respond with patience, restraint, and calmness, describing these qualities as central to India’s strength and identity.

Evacuation Efforts

Modi reported that nearly 1,000 Indians have been safely evacuated, including more than 700 medical students. Since the outbreak of the conflict, approximately 375,000 Indians have returned home, underscoring the scale of the government’s rescue operations.

Related Video

BREAKING: Iran Missiles Intercepted Over Dimona; Middle East War Intensifies with Massive Strikes

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Mar 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Budget Session LIVE MOdi West Asia Crisis
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Govt Ensuring Smooth Supply': What PM Modi Said On Fuel Concerns, Energy Reserves Amid Hormuz Crisis
What PM Modi Said On Fuel Concerns, Energy Reserves Amid Hormuz Crisis: 'Govt Ensuring Smooth Supply'
India
Pinarayi Vijayan Alleges Congress-BJP ‘Understanding’ Helped BJP Win Nemom In 2016
Pinarayi Vijayan Alleges Congress-BJP ‘Understanding’ Helped BJP Win Nemom In 2016
India
Karnataka Plans Mobile Ban For Under-16 Students, Govt To Frame New Usage Rules Soon
Karnataka Plans Mobile Ban For Under-16 Students, Govt To Frame New Usage Rules Soon
India
'Very Concerning': PM Modi Flags West Asia Crisis In Parliament, Warns Of Risks To India
'Very Concerning': PM Modi Flags West Asia Crisis In Parliament, Warns Of Risks To India
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Iran Missiles Intercepted Over Dimona; Middle East War Intensifies with Massive Strikes
BREAKING: Nuclear Alarm in Middle East as Iran and Israel Target Each Other’s Atomic Sites
BREAKING: BJP Set to Release West Bengal Manifesto on March 28, Amit Shah to Unveil
BREAKING: 24 Days of Middle East War; Trump Issues Ultimatum as Iran Counters Threats
BREAKING: PM Modi to Address Parliament at 2 PM on Middle East Crisis, Energy & National Security
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
Opinion
Embed widget