From November 1, only BS-VI, CNG, and electric goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi to curb pollution.
Delhi Pollution Plan 2026: Entry To Only BS-VI, EV Goods Vehicles, 'No PUC, No Fuel' Rule From This Date
The Delhi government will restrict entry to BS-VI, CNG, and electric goods vehicles to combat Delhi's rising pollution. The PUC rules will be tightened and AI will be used to track pollution sources.
The Delhi government, in a major step to curb rising pollution levels in the national capital, has decided to impose restrictions on the entry of goods vehicles into Delhi from November 1. Only BS-VI, CNG, and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter the city.
The move aims to improve air quality and ensure cleaner air for residents. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the rules will be strictly enforced this time. Similar measures had been introduced earlier but were later postponed. This time, authorities plan to rely on a digital monitoring system to ensure effective implementation.
Digital Monitoring To Enforce Rules
To strengthen enforcement, the government will tighten the “No PUC, No Fuel” rule. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras will be deployed to track vehicles across the city.
These cameras will automatically capture vehicle details, while a digital tracking system will identify violators in real time. Authorities will be able to take immediate action against vehicles flouting the rules, a move expected to significantly aid pollution control efforts.
Special Focus On EVs And Public Transport
The government is also focusing on expanding electric mobility in Delhi, with plans to install around 32,000 EV charging points over the next four years.
Special emphasis will be placed on promoting electric two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. In addition, the city aims to build a fleet of 13,760 buses by 2029 to strengthen public transport. The move is expected to reduce reliance on private vehicles and lower emissions.
Tackling Dust and Landfill Pollution
Dust and waste have been identified as major contributors to pollution. To address this, the government has set deadlines for clearing key landfill sites — Okhla by July 2026, Bhalswa by December 2026, and Ghaziabad by December 2027.
Measures such as mechanised road cleaning and increased use of anti-smog guns will also be implemented to control dust levels and improve air quality.
AI, Smart Tech to Aid Pollution Control
The government plans to deploy Artificial Intelligence and smart technology to monitor pollution sources more effectively. Dust from construction sites will be tracked through the C&D portal 2.0, while smart traffic systems will be installed at 62 locations to ease congestion.
A centralised “green war room” will monitor pollution levels round the clock, enabling timely interventions. In case of severe pollution, the government may introduce measures such as staggered office timings or work-from-home policies to reduce vehicular movement and keep emissions in check.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What restrictions are being imposed on goods vehicles entering Delhi?
How will the government enforce these new rules?
The government will use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and a digital tracking system for real-time monitoring and enforcement.
What is the government doing to promote electric vehicles?
Delhi plans to install about 32,000 EV charging points in the next four years, with a special focus on two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.
How is the government tackling pollution from dust and landfills?
Deadlines are set for clearing landfill sites, and measures like mechanized road cleaning and anti-smog guns will be used to control dust.
What role will AI and smart technology play in pollution control?
AI and smart tech will help monitor pollution sources, track construction dust, manage traffic congestion, and provide real-time pollution data through a 'green war room'.