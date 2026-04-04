Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a fertiliser supply strategy for April 2026, aiming to ensure timely availability for farmers and prevent any shortages during crucial agricultural periods.

The plan focuses on streamlining the distribution of key fertilisers, including urea, DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potash), to support smooth sowing and crop growth across the state.

Focus on Timely Supply and District-Level Planning

Under the new framework, senior Agriculture Department officials have been directed to align fertiliser supply with district-wise demand and ensure advance availability. The move is intended to minimise disruptions and ease access for farmers during peak agricultural activity.

To strengthen distribution, committees will be set up at all fertiliser sale centres under the chairmanship of District Magistrates. Officials from the agriculture, revenue, and other departments will oversee operations to maintain transparency and efficiency.

Strict action has been mandated against hoarding and the creation of artificial shortages.

Monitoring to Curb Diversion and Black Marketing

The government has also put in place a robust monitoring mechanism to prevent diversion of fertilisers to non-agricultural sectors such as plywood manufacturing and animal feed units.

Authorities will conduct awareness drives in rural areas to promote balanced usage, recommending up to seven bags of urea and five bags of DAP per hectare. Farmers will also be advised against advance stockpiling.

Special monitoring will be carried out in districts near international and interstate borders to ensure proper supply and prevent leakages.

Greater Role for Cooperatives, Balanced Private Participation

A key element of the strategy is to enhance the role of cooperative societies in fertiliser distribution, with the aim of improving accessibility and transparency.

At the same time, the government has proposed a balanced approach by allocating around 35 per cent of the distribution share to the private sector, ensuring efficiency in the supply chain.

Real-Time Tracking and Regular Reviews

To further strengthen oversight, a real-time tracking system will be used to monitor fertiliser availability and movement. Regular review meetings at the district level have also been mandated.

Officials have been instructed to take immediate action in cases of black marketing or irregularities.