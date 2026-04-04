The government aims to ensure timely fertiliser availability for farmers and prevent shortages through streamlined distribution. This supports smooth sowing and crop growth across the state.
UP Govt Unveils Fertiliser Supply Plan For 2026, Focus On Timely Availability And Strict Monitoring
District-level committees will oversee sales, prevent hoarding, and monitor diversion.
The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a fertiliser supply strategy for April 2026, aiming to ensure timely availability for farmers and prevent any shortages during crucial agricultural periods.
The plan focuses on streamlining the distribution of key fertilisers, including urea, DAP (di-ammonium phosphate), and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potash), to support smooth sowing and crop growth across the state.
Focus on Timely Supply and District-Level Planning
Under the new framework, senior Agriculture Department officials have been directed to align fertiliser supply with district-wise demand and ensure advance availability. The move is intended to minimise disruptions and ease access for farmers during peak agricultural activity.
To strengthen distribution, committees will be set up at all fertiliser sale centres under the chairmanship of District Magistrates. Officials from the agriculture, revenue, and other departments will oversee operations to maintain transparency and efficiency.
Strict action has been mandated against hoarding and the creation of artificial shortages.
Monitoring to Curb Diversion and Black Marketing
The government has also put in place a robust monitoring mechanism to prevent diversion of fertilisers to non-agricultural sectors such as plywood manufacturing and animal feed units.
Authorities will conduct awareness drives in rural areas to promote balanced usage, recommending up to seven bags of urea and five bags of DAP per hectare. Farmers will also be advised against advance stockpiling.
Special monitoring will be carried out in districts near international and interstate borders to ensure proper supply and prevent leakages.
Greater Role for Cooperatives, Balanced Private Participation
A key element of the strategy is to enhance the role of cooperative societies in fertiliser distribution, with the aim of improving accessibility and transparency.
At the same time, the government has proposed a balanced approach by allocating around 35 per cent of the distribution share to the private sector, ensuring efficiency in the supply chain.
Real-Time Tracking and Regular Reviews
To further strengthen oversight, a real-time tracking system will be used to monitor fertiliser availability and movement. Regular review meetings at the district level have also been mandated.
Officials have been instructed to take immediate action in cases of black marketing or irregularities.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Uttar Pradesh government's main goal with its new fertiliser strategy?
How will the government ensure efficient fertiliser distribution?
Committees chaired by District Magistrates will be set up at sale centres, overseeing operations with agriculture and revenue department officials. Real-time tracking and regular review meetings will also be implemented.
What measures are in place to prevent hoarding and black marketing of fertilisers?
Strict action is mandated against hoarding and artificial shortages. A monitoring mechanism will prevent diversion to non-agricultural sectors, with immediate action against irregularities.
What role will cooperative societies and the private sector play in fertiliser distribution?
Cooperative societies will have an enhanced role to improve accessibility and transparency. The private sector will receive approximately 35% of the distribution share to ensure supply chain efficiency.