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HomeCitiesDelhi Govt Mandates PNG Connection For Commercial LPG Supply In Delhi

Delhi Govt Mandates PNG Connection For Commercial LPG Supply In Delhi

Delhi mandates PNG connections for businesses in areas with available networks to receive commercial LPG. Businesses must register with oil companies and apply for PNG or express intent to switch when available.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi, April 4 (PTI) The Delhi government has tightened norms for the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, making it mandatory for businesses to either have or apply for a piped natural gas (PNG) connection in areas where the network is available, according to an official order.

In an order issued by the Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on April 2, the government amended a key clause of its recently notified policy on distribution of commercial LPG cylinders.

Under the revised rules, commercial and industrial consumers will be eligible to receive LPG supplies only if they are registered with the concerned oil marketing company (OMC) and have applied for a PNG connection, wherever the network exists.

According to the order, in areas where PNG infrastructure is not yet in place, consumers will be required to submit an application expressing their intent to switch to PNG once it becomes available.

Officials said OMCs will be required to verify documents at least once to ensure compliance with these conditions. Records of consumers who have expressed intent to shift to PNG will also be shared with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for further action.

" When supplying to commercial gas consumers, the OMCs shall at least once collect documentation records to ensure that the consumer is registered with the OMC and has either applied for a PNG connection or has submitted an application indicating the intent to obtain a PNG connection upon its availability," the order stated.

The order also provides some flexibility. Businesses that need LPG alongside PNG for their operations can apply to the additional commissioner of the department, explaining their needs. A decision on such requests will be taken in consultation with the three OMCs.

"The OMCs could also collect such applications and submit to the Additional Commissioner for a prompt decision. The Additional Commissioner shall promptly dispose of the same in consultation with the three Oil Marketing Companies," the order stated.

The rest of the policy, notified on March 26 along with a subsequent addendum, will remain unchanged, the order said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new requirement for commercial LPG cylinder supply in Delhi?

Businesses in areas with piped natural gas (PNG) availability must now have or apply for a PNG connection to receive commercial LPG supplies.

What if PNG infrastructure is not yet available in my area?

You will need to submit an application expressing your intent to switch to PNG once the network becomes available.

Who verifies compliance with these new rules?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are required to verify documents at least once to ensure compliance with the PNG connection or intent requirements.

Can businesses still use LPG if they also use PNG?

Yes, businesses needing LPG alongside PNG can apply to the additional commissioner of the Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, explaining their specific needs.

Published at : 04 Apr 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG DELHI DELHI NEWS LPG Supply
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