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HomeCities'Education Was Not On Their Agenda': UP CM Accuses Previous Govt Of Facilitating Cheating

'Education Was Not On Their Agenda': UP CM Accuses Previous Govt Of Facilitating Cheating

UP CM Yogi Adityanath criticised previous governments for neglecting education and "facilitating cheating" before 2017, leading to high dropout rates due to lack of facilities like toilets and drinking water.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Varanasi (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused previous governments of "facilitating cheating, saying that before 2017, "education was not on the government's agenda".

Questioning the situation before 2017, Adityanath said, "Education was neither on the government's agenda" nor was there any concern, as their own people were "facilitating cheating".

"To enable this cheating, it was essential for them that no actual teaching or learning took place within the schools, irrespective of the adverse impact this might have on the children," Adityanath said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the School Chalo Abhiyan in Varanasi, Adityanath said that to implement social justice at the ground level, everyone needs to be educated.

Listing the reasons for children dropping out of schools after Class 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th before 2017, Adityanath said, "Whenever I travelled along any road, I would observe children roaming about throughout the day." Upon being asked, "Why are you wandering around? Why aren't you going to school?" he said, people would reply that "the school is too far away".

After collecting and analysing data from the entire state, a conclusion emerged that the reason for not attending school was the absence of toilets, no separate toilets for boys and girls and no provision for drinking water, the chief minister said.

Highlighting the decline in dropout rate from 19 per cent to mere three per cent, Adityanath said he felt a sense of pride inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under whose guidance separate toilet facilities for boys and girls, as well as drinking water arrangements, have now been established in almost all schools under the Basic Education Council.

Adityanath also urged the officials and teachers associated with the Basic Education Council to work towards bringing this dropout rate down to zero.

"This will serve as an exemplary model for you. You can cite this as an example to others, and it will stand as a success story for the Department of Basic Education. Bear in mind the magnitude of the funds allocated -- in Uttar Pradesh, we spend a sum exceeding Rs 80,000 crore on school education," Adityanath said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main criticism of previous governments regarding education in Uttar Pradesh?

Previous governments were accused of facilitating cheating and not prioritizing education. The Chief Minister stated that education was not on their agenda and their focus was on enabling cheating rather than actual teaching and learning.

What were the primary reasons cited for children dropping out of school before 2017?

Children dropped out because schools were too far away, lacked toilets, or did not have separate facilities for boys and girls, and there was no provision for drinking water.

What improvements have been made to address school dropout rates?

Separate toilet facilities for boys and girls, as well as drinking water arrangements, have been established in almost all schools. This has helped reduce the dropout rate from 19% to 3%.

What is the current goal for school dropout rates in Uttar Pradesh?

Officials and teachers are urged to work towards bringing the dropout rate down to zero. This achievement is presented as an exemplary model for others and a success story for the Department of Basic Education.

Published at : 04 Apr 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh UP News YOGI ADITYANATH
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