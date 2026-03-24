Ex-SP Leader Ansar Ahmed, His Son Detained In Prayagraj Cold Storage Collapse That Killed 4

Police have detained former Samajwadi Party MLA and ex-minister Ansar Ahmed in connection with the cold storage incident in Prayagraj. His son Manzoor Ilahi and nephew Alauddin have also been taken into custody, and all three are currently being questioned.

The incident occurred at the Adarsh Cold Storage accident in Chandapur village under Phaphamau police station limits on Monday, when a portion of the ageing cold storage structure collapsed, triggering a major accident. At least four workers were killed and 14 others were injured in the incident.

Police Intensify Search For Accused

Police have registered an FIR at Phaphamau police station against seven named individuals, including Ansar Ahmed, along with five unidentified persons. The charges include culpable homicide under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with six other serious offences.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to trace the remaining accused. Multiple police teams have been deployed to locate both the named and unidentified individuals. Officials are also questioning several people as part of the investigation to track down those still absconding.

Casualties And Ongoing Rescue Efforts

The accident has claimed the lives of four labourers, while at least 14 others have been injured. The injured are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. More than 20 hours after the collapse, rescue operations are still underway at the site.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are engaged in clearing debris. An ammonia gas leak triggered by the collapse has been contained, though some affected individuals continue to face breathing difficulties.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety standards of cold storage facilities in the region.

Panic has gripped local residents, prompting heightened security and administrative presence at the site. Senior police and district officials remain on the ground to monitor the situation and ensure law and order.