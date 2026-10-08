‘Ek Kachori, Do Samosa’ Slogan Shouted At CJP’s ‘Chappal Protest’ In Bengaluru

Cockroach Janta Party staged a ‘chappal protest’ in Bengaluru on Thursday, condemning violence against women and demanding greater safety and appropriate action against those responsible. The demonstration also expressed solidarity with women who were assaulted during a recent protest in Delhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Protesters raised slogans including “Ek kachori, do samosa” and “Mahila maange azaadi”, while calling for equal rights, safety and accountability.

‘Scrap SIR, Save Democracy’

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and spokesperson Saurav Das joined the demonstration and expressed solidarity with women and protesters.

Women at the protest carried posters reading “Fight like a girl, they say, so we are here” and “Scrap SIR, Save Democracy”. Several participants waved the national flag, while one woman held up a chappal and said women should use it against those attempting to suppress them.

The protesters said women’s safety was not simply a right but also a responsibility of the government.

The demonstration was held in solidarity with women who were allegedly assaulted during an agitation in Delhi linked to alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Several women took time away from work to participate, while some brought their children with them.

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‘We Deserve Equal Rights’

Nivedita, a CJP volunteer, said the protest was intended to stand with women facing different forms of violence and discrimination.

“This protest is in solidarity with all the women. This is about being treated as women and as human beings. We are human and deserve equal rights,” she said.

She said women should neither be treated as “second-class citizens” nor as “goddesses”, adding that the group stood with child brides, women who had been murdered or raped, victims of dowry-related crimes and others facing violence.

Sanah, a lawyer who participated in the protest, said she had experienced the impact of a patriarchal society herself.

“I believe it is time for us to stand up for what is right and work towards ending violence against women,” she said.

The protesters also demanded that women be able to live and exercise their rights without fear, linking their broader call for safety and equality with their opposition to the SIR exercise.

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