Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina sought new passport, NID.

This facilitates her planned return to Bangladesh in December.

Ruling BNP dismissed request, calling it a political stunt.

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing the country in August 2024, has sought the issuance of a new passport and national identity card (NID) from the Bangladesh Embassy in New Delhi to facilitate her planned return in December.

The move has been dismissed by the Tarique Rahman's party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as a political stunt, with the party accusing Hasina of attempting to mislead the public and create instability in the country.

The BNP believes Hasina will not succeed in her attempt to return to politics, arguing that she was ousted by a mass uprising and that her political career in Bangladesh is over. The party also maintained that she would face legal action over the allegations against her.

Speaking to news agency ANI over the phone, BNP Joint Secretary General and MP Khsirul Kabir Khokon said Hasina's request for travel documents was aimed at creating unrest.

"Sheikh Hasina is making these moves, such as asking for her passport, to create instability. These actions have been rejected by the people of Bangladesh; she carried out mass killings in Bangladesh and took refuge in India. There is already a national consensus in Bangladesh that Sheikh Hasina’s political role here has been rejected. She is accused of crimes against humanity, as well as abductions, murders, and other serious offences. Therefore, she has no chance of entering politics in Bangladesh anymore," Khokon said.

BNP Praises Tarique Rahman's Leadership

Khokon also praised Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, describing him as a popular leader who was governing the country through a democratic process.

"Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is an extremely popular political leader. He is running the country through a democratic process and has created a stable environment in the country, fighting against corruption and all those involved in it," he said.

Accusing Hasina of being unable to accept the changes in Bangladesh, Khokon said she was resorting to political stunts and making baseless statements.

"Unable to tolerate these positive changes, she is making political stunts and making baseless statements. She has no future in Bangladeshi politics—people have already rejected her. Politically, she is a dead horse," he added.

Hasina Seeks Passport, National ID From Bangladesh Embassy

According to Reuters, Hasina's lawyers at London-based Matrix Chambers submitted a letter on Monday to Preeti Rahman, the acting high commissioner at Bangladesh's embassy in New Delhi, requesting the issuance of the documents to facilitate her return.

The letter marks Hasina's first such communication with the embassy since she fled to India in August 2024, following a deadly uprising that brought an end to her 15-year rule.

Her request for a new passport and NID signals a step towards implementing her stated plan to return to Bangladesh from exile in December.