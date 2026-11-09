Sunil Tatkare To Send Legal Notice After Ramdas Kadam Links Him To Ajit Pawar Crash Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shiv Sena leader suggested probing Tatkare over Ajit Pawar's crash.

Tatkare called allegations baseless, threatened legal action against Kadam.

NCP urged Kadam to substantiate claims, citing political rivalries.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Monday wondered if Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare wanted to become deputy chief minister after Ajit Pawar's death in an air accident and suggested the ongoing probe into the crash should cover that potential angle.

Tatkare reacted angrily to Kadam's comments, terming them baseless, imaginary and said he would send a legal notice to the Shiv Sena leader.

"He (Takare) finishes those who grow close to him. I am learning for the first time that he wanted to become deputy chief minister. Then doubt arises whether he had a role to play in Ajit Pawar's accident. So, Tatkare (the air crash case) must be probed from that angle," Kadam said.

Kadam was responding to a question on Tatkare allegedly wanting to become deputy CM after the death of Ajit Pawar in an air crash in January this year.

Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra, was sworn in as deputy CM after his death.

The NCP, Shiv Sena and BJP are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Tatkare, the Lok Sabha MP from Raigad in the Konkan region, strongly condemned Kadam's remarks and said he would not respond to further allegations, but would instead take legal action wherever necessary.

Talking to reporters, he described Kadam's allegations as imaginary and without any factual basis, and objected to the language used by him.

The NCP leader noted he had consistently acknowledged that the Shiv Sena and BJP had supported him during the Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to Dapoli-Mandangad, Tatkare said he trailed in the Assembly constituency represented by Yogesh, son of Ramdas Kadam and currently a minister, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Assembly seat is part of Tatkare's Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

The NCP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde were aware of his political background.

On allegations concerning Ajit Pawar's death, Tatkare said he had repeatedly demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the air crash and insisted the truth should be brought before the people of Maharashtra at the earliest.

He said a legal notice would be sent to Kadam.

Tatkare criticised leaders of Mahayuti constituents for attacking one another, saying the alliance's electoral success after its Lok Sabha setback should be preserved.

He expressed concern that alliance leaders were increasingly criticising one another rather than the Opposition.

Speaking separately, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil asked Kadam to substantiate his allegations against Tatkare, saying it was inappropriate to make accusations without proof.

"Considering the seriousness of the allegations, Ramdas Bhai Kadam should produce evidence if he has any," Patil insisted.

He said the allegations appeared to have been made against the backdrop of past political rivalry and power struggles in the Konkan region, which was traditionally considered a stronghold of the united Shiv Sena.

Both Kadam and Tatkare hail from the coastal region.

Patil pointed out that this was not the first time Kadam had levelled allegations against Tatkare.

"Being a senior leader, Ramdas Bhai Kadam is respected by everyone. We want that respect to continue. For that, he should make responsible statements," Patil said.

The rivalry between the Shiv Sena and the NCP, especially the Tatkare family, is not new. Both camps have been rivals for years.

Despite the NCP and the Shiv Sena being allies within the Mahayuti coalition, underlying tensions between them continue to simmer across the Raigad-Ratnagiri region.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)