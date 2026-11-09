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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy, Reaffirms India's Commitment To Peaceful Resolution Of Ukraine War

PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy, Reaffirms India's Commitment To Peaceful Resolution Of Ukraine War

PM Modi spoke to Ukraine's Zelenskyy, reaffirming India's support for a peaceful resolution through dialogue. The leaders also discussed bilateral ties amid continued Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi discussed Ukraine conflict, reaffirmed India's peaceful resolution.
  • Zelenskyy secured urgent EU aid for Ukraine's critical infrastructure.
  • India actively engages Russia, Ukraine, US on conflict resolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict and ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between India and Ukraine.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Zelenskyy shared his assessment of recent developments in the conflict. Modi reiterated India's "human-centric approach" and its consistent position that the war must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Prime Minister also conveyed India's readiness to "contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict", the PMO said.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

PM Modi Reaffirms India's Commitment To Peaceful Resolution

Following the call, Modi described his conversation with Zelenskyy as productive in a post on X.

"Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties," he wrote.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Ukrainian President for sharing his views on the conflict, its humanitarian consequences and efforts to restore peace.

"I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution," Modi added.

Zelenskyy Discusses Emergency Energy Assistance With EU

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as several Ukrainian cities and communities grapple with severe disruptions to electricity, water and heating supplies following Russian attacks.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said the situation was particularly difficult in Kyiv, the Dnipro, Sumy and Donetsk regions, as well as Kherson.

He said he had briefed von der Leyen on the challenges and that both sides had agreed to activate a special European Union emergency mechanism to provide Ukraine with funding for its immediate requirements.

"Our teams are already working on this," Zelenskyy said.

The discussions also covered additional energy and humanitarian assistance ahead of winter, as well as Ukraine's European integration process.

Referring to the European Commission's annual EU Enlargement Package, released recently, Zelenskyy said it had given a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress. He stressed the importance of opening all negotiation clusters and beginning the process of closing chapters.

Jaishankar Says India Engaging With Russia, Ukraine And US

Modi's conversation with Zelenskyy comes amid India's continued diplomatic engagement with Russia, Ukraine and the United States over the conflict.

Earlier, on October 31, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Modi had discussed the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to New Delhi and earlier in Bishkek.

Speaking exclusively to ANI on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Jaishankar said India had held discussions with Russia, European countries and Ukraine on three key issues related to the conflict.

"Prime Minister himself had a discussion with President Putin in Delhi and before that in Bishkek," Jaishankar said.

He added that India had engaged with both Moscow and Kyiv, noting that he had visited Moscow and subsequently travelled to Kyiv. Jaishankar also said he had discussed the matter with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

India had also been coordinating with the United States, which has its own peace mediation initiative, he said, adding that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was aware of the discussions.

Civilian Shipping, Grain Exports And Energy Infrastructure In Focus

Jaishankar outlined three key areas India had been discussing with the parties involved in the conflict.

The first was preventing attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers. The second concerned restoring grain exports from Russia and Ukraine, both major suppliers to global markets, which have been severely affected by disruptions in the Black Sea.

The third issue involved preventing attacks on energy infrastructure and shipments, which Jaishankar described as the most complicated aspect of the discussions.

"Non-attack on energy is probably the most complicated piece because it means different things to the different players," he said, referring to concerns involving refineries, electricity grids and fuel-carrying ships.

Jaishankar said India had been working to bring the sides together to address these concerns but declined to disclose details about the current state of the discussions.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 08:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Zelenskyy Ukraine India-Ukraine Ties
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