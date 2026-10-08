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English NewsNewsOpposition Heads To Raj Ghat, Rahul Says ‘Those Who Hijacked Nation Will Be Punished’

Opposition Heads To Raj Ghat, Rahul Says ‘Those Who Hijacked Nation Will Be Punished’

Opposition MPs are heading towards Raj Ghat amid the escalating political row, with Rahul Gandhi saying those who have “hijacked the country” will be punished.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Opposition MPs head to Raj Ghat for protest.
  • Rahul Gandhi accuses government, EC of blocking demonstrations.

Opposition MPs are heading towards Raj Ghat amid the ongoing political row, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that those who have “hijacked the country” will be punished. Gandhi also accused the Narendra Modi government and the Election Commission of repeatedly blocking opposition protests over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. 

‘We Were Stopped Twice’

Gandhi said opposition MPs were first stopped near the Election Commission’s office before being prevented from demonstrating at Jantar Mantar.

“On the first day, we were stopped near the Election Commission’s office. After that, we expressed our desire to protest at Jantar Mantar.But, as everyone saw yesterday, we were stopped there as well,” Gandhi said.

He also alleged that opposition supporters had been attacked during the protests.

Gandhi then levelled serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, CEC Gyanesh Kumar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, accusing the four of being involved in what he called a “criminal conspiracy” to “hijack” the country.

He further alleged that the Constitution had been undermined and votes had been “stolen”.

Gandhi said the Opposition would take action against those responsible if it came to power.

“We assure you that all of them will face action. They will be punished. This is our guarantee,” he said, adding that the four individuals would face consequences.

Kharge Heads To Raj Ghat

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said INDIA bloc leaders were heading to the Gandhi Memorial to stage a peaceful demonstration. Kharge said the leaders would sit and pray for the BJP government, particularly Modi and Shah, to understand that their actions were not in the country’s interest.

He cited alleged “vote theft”, rising prices, problems facing young people and other issues as matters that, in his view, were harming the public.

“We are going there to pray,” Kharge said.

Also Read: 42 Former Judges Warn Against 'Attempts' To Undermine Election Commission Amid SIR Row

‘They Are Taking Away Our Right to Vote’

Kharge also accused the government of attempting to take away freedoms secured during India’s independence movement.

He invoked Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying the freedoms secured by the country’s founding leaders were being threatened.

“They are taking away our right to vote,” Kharge alleged.

He said the Opposition would use the Gandhi Memorial protest to urge the government to stop what he described as attempts to curtail citizens’ rights and freedoms, including the right to vote.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Reaches Out To Mamata, Uddhav, Tejashwi To Step Up Gyanesh Kumar Protest

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Gynaesh Kumar SIR Protest
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