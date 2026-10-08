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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi's Instructions To Venugopal: Make List Of MPs Absent From SIR Protest

Rahul Gandhi's Instructions To Venugopal: Make List Of MPs Absent From SIR Protest

According to reports, Rahul has asked Venugopal to track the attendance of Congress MPs at the protest over the last two days and identify those who were absent.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi sought list of absent MPs from protests.
  • Opposition intensifies protests against Election Commission over SIR.
  • Rahul called allies; Mamata confirmed visit, meeting President.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has instructed Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal to prepare a list of MPs who did not attend the ongoing protest against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

According to reports, Rahul has asked Venugopal to track the attendance of Congress MPs at the protest over the last two days and identify those who were absent.

He has also reportedly directed that show-cause notices be issued to MPs who did not attend and fail to provide a satisfactory explanation for their absence.

Congress Steps Up Pressure Over SIR

The Congress, along with its INDIA Alliance partners, has been intensifying its protest against the Election Commission and Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.

Rahul Gandhi has been protesting on the streets for three consecutive days as the Opposition steps up its campaign on the issue. Congress leadership has also asked its MPs to remain in Delhi as the protests continue.

The INDIA bloc's protests have included marches towards the Election Commission and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, with several Opposition leaders detained by Delhi Police during the agitation.

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Rahul Calls Alliance Partners To Delhi

The latest directive comes after reports that Rahul Gandhi contacted key INDIA Alliance partners and asked them to come to Delhi.

Among the names that emerged were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Opposition alliance is working on a strategy to further strengthen its protest against the SIR exercise and the Election Commission.

Mamata Says She Is Coming To Delhi

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has said that she is coming to Delhi.

She added that a meeting with the President is expected on October 8-9. Her name is also included in the list of leaders who are expected to meet the President.

The developments come as the INDIA bloc continues its campaign against the SIR exercise and its demand for action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action has Rahul Gandhi instructed regarding absent Congress MPs?

Rahul Gandhi instructed KC Venugopal to prepare a list of Congress MPs who did not attend the protest. He also directed that show-cause notices be issued to those without a satisfactory explanation for their absence.

What is the main reason for the ongoing protest by the Opposition?

The protest, led by Congress and INDIA Alliance partners, is against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. It centers on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue and demands action against the CEC.

Which alliance partners has Rahul Gandhi called to Delhi?

Rahul Gandhi has contacted key INDIA Alliance partners, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, asking them to come to Delhi.

What are Mamata Banerjee's plans for her visit to Delhi?

Mamata Banerjee confirmed she is coming to Delhi and expects a meeting with the President on October 8-9. Her name is also included in the list of leaders anticipated to meet the President.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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Venugopal Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Make List Of MPs Absent From SIR Protest
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