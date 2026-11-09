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English NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Bans Rockets, Similar Firecrackers Till November 25 Over Fire Safety Concerns

Mumbai Bans Rockets, Similar Firecrackers Till November 25 Over Fire Safety Concerns

BMC has banned rockets and similar firecrackers across Mumbai from November 9 to 25, citing fire risks and public safety concerns.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BMC bans rockets and firecrackers November 9-25, 2026.
  • Decision follows increased fire incidents, public safety concerns.
  • Ban applies to all premises, including residential buildings.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a preventive ban on the use of rockets and similar firecrackers across its jurisdiction from November 9 to November 25, citing public safety concerns following a rise in fire incidents linked to firecrackers.

In a statement on Monday, the civic body said a large number of firecracker-related fires had been reported in Mumbai and its suburbs over the past two days.

"In particular, there is a possibility of rockets and similar firecrackers falling on the roofs, balconies and windows of nearby buildings, as well as on flammable materials, causing fire," the BMC said.

The civic body said the decision was taken keeping in mind Mumbai's dense population, high-rise buildings, slum areas, narrow roads and large number of residential and commercial properties.

Ban Covers Residential Buildings, Terraces And Other Premises

According to instructions issued by the Urban Disaster Management Authority, Brihanmumbai, the restriction will apply to residential buildings, terraces, balconies, courtyards, parking lots, slum areas and all other premises within the BMC limits.

The order will remain in force from November 9, 2026, until 11.59 pm on November 25, 2026.

BMC Directs Police, Ward Offices To Enforce Ban

The BMC has instructed the concerned Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of the municipal administrative wards and the Chief Fire Officer to take necessary steps to ensure effective implementation of the order.

The civic administration has appealed to citizens to strictly comply with the restriction, stressing that it has been imposed to safeguard their lives and property, as well as the safety of others.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of firecrackers are banned by the BMC?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed a preventive ban on the use of rockets and similar firecrackers across its jurisdiction.

When is the firecracker ban in effect?

The ban is effective from November 9, 2026, until 11:59 pm on November 25, 2026. Citizens are urged to comply during this period.

Why did the BMC decide to ban certain firecrackers?

The ban was implemented due to public safety concerns following a rise in fire incidents linked to firecrackers, particularly the risk of rockets falling on buildings and flammable materials in Mumbai's dense environment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
BMC MUMBAI Diwali 2026
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