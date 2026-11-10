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English NewsNewsWorldWhite House Briefly Locked Down After Vehicle Crashes, Barricade Breach: Report

White House Briefly Locked Down After Vehicle Crashes, Barricade Breach: Report

Two people were arrested after separate security incidents near the White House triggered a temporary lockdown on Monday morning. The lockdown was lifted around 11 am.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 12:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A vehicle crashed near Lafayette Park; driver was arrested.
  • Concurrently, another person jumped a White House barricade, arrested.
  • These two security incidents prompted a temporary White House lockdown.

A temporary lockdown was imposed near the White House on Monday morning after two people were arrested in separate security incidents, prompting a security response from the US Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies. The lockdown was lifted around 11 am, according to the White House press pool.

The first incident occurred shortly before 10 am, when a vehicle crashed onto the sidewalk on the north side of Lafayette Park, near the intersection of 16th and H Streets NW, ABC7 News reported.

Driver Arrested After Vehicle Crashes Near Lafayette Park

Secret Service Police officers and National Guard members responded to the scene. The driver was reportedly combative with law enforcement but was quickly taken into custody, the US Secret Service said.

As a precaution, the Metropolitan Police Department's (MPD) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in to inspect the vehicle. Roads surrounding Lafayette Park were also closed.

Second Person Arrested For Jumping White House Barricade

Around the same time, another person jumped a barricade near the north-western corner of Lafayette Park, according to the Secret Service. The individual was also arrested.

The two incidents triggered a security response in the area around the White House, leading to the temporary lockdown, which was lifted around 11 am.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the temporary lockdown near the White House?

The lockdown was initiated after two separate security incidents occurred: a vehicle crash and an individual jumping a barricade, both near Lafayette Park.

When was the temporary lockdown lifted?

The security lockdown around the White House area was lifted around 11 am on Monday morning.

What happened during the first security incident?

A vehicle crashed onto the sidewalk near Lafayette Park, leading to the driver's arrest. The MPD's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team also inspected the vehicle.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 12:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
White House Donald Trump Lockdown Donald Trump.
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