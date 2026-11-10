White House Briefly Locked Down After Vehicle Crashes, Barricade Breach: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A vehicle crashed near Lafayette Park; driver was arrested.

Concurrently, another person jumped a White House barricade, arrested.

These two security incidents prompted a temporary White House lockdown.

A temporary lockdown was imposed near the White House on Monday morning after two people were arrested in separate security incidents, prompting a security response from the US Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies. The lockdown was lifted around 11 am, according to the White House press pool.

The first incident occurred shortly before 10 am, when a vehicle crashed onto the sidewalk on the north side of Lafayette Park, near the intersection of 16th and H Streets NW, ABC7 News reported.

🚨 BREAKING: A deranged lunatic just RAMMED into a sign near the White House and then started BATTLING Secret Service as they apprehended him WHITE HOUSE ON LOCKDOWN God bless the Secret Service keeping everyone safe! 🙏🏻 Press has been ORDERED back inside. Thankfully, it looks like these patriots immediately took the psycho into custody. https://t.co/XKg6b6FNyx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 9, 2026

Driver Arrested After Vehicle Crashes Near Lafayette Park

Secret Service Police officers and National Guard members responded to the scene. The driver was reportedly combative with law enforcement but was quickly taken into custody, the US Secret Service said.

As a precaution, the Metropolitan Police Department's (MPD) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in to inspect the vehicle. Roads surrounding Lafayette Park were also closed.

Second Person Arrested For Jumping White House Barricade

Around the same time, another person jumped a barricade near the north-western corner of Lafayette Park, according to the Secret Service. The individual was also arrested.

The two incidents triggered a security response in the area around the White House, leading to the temporary lockdown, which was lifted around 11 am.