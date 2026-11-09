'Firecrackers Can Cure Diseases': BJP MLA Papia Adhikari's Remark Amid Post-Diwali Pollution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Remarks made amidst rising post-Diwali air pollution concerns.

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari backed bursting firecrackers during Kali Puja and Diwali, BJP MLA Papia Adhikari made a startling claim that bursting firecrackers could help cure several diseases.

The Tollygunge legislator made the remark while inaugurating a Kali Puja celebration in her constituency. As she addressed the gathering with a microphone, a loud firecracker went off nearby. Continuing with her speech, she claimed that bursting firecrackers could have health benefits.

"You will see that bursting firecrackers will cure several diseases," she said.

Papia Adhikari also invoked the chief minister's remarks in support of bursting firecrackers during the festivities, while maintaining that people would follow police guidelines.

Adhikari Backs Firecrackers, Cites CM's Statement

"Our chief minister has said that we will burst firecrackers. How can Kali Puja be complete without firecrackers? We will definitely burst firecrackers. However, we will follow the guidelines by the police," the BJP MLA said.

Her remarks came after Suvendu Adhikari, while inaugurating several Kali Puja pandals, including those at Amherst Street and Khalishani, said that firecrackers would be burst during the festival.

However, the chief minister also appealed to people to use eco-friendly or green crackers and adhere to regulations governing noise pollution.

Remarks Come Amid Rising Concerns Over Air Pollution

The BJP MLA's comments have come against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality in several parts of the country following Diwali celebrations. Delhi, in particular, witnessed a sharp rise in pollution levels, with several monitoring stations recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) above 400 on Monday, placing them in the 'severe' category.

Mumbai also experienced hazy conditions, although its overall AQI remained in the 'moderate' category at 170. In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow woke up to smoggy conditions, with a thick layer of haze covering several parts of the city.

The post-Diwali pollution has once again brought concerns over the environmental impact of firecrackers into focus, particularly as several cities continue to grapple with poor air quality and reduced visibility.