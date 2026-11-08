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English NewsCitiesDelhi-NCR Air Quality Worsens On Diwali, AQI Likely To Remain Severe On Monday

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Worsens On Diwali, AQI Likely To Remain Severe On Monday

Delhi-NCR's air quality is expected to remain in the severe category for days after Diwali, with firecracker emissions, stubble burning and vehicular pollution worsening conditions.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
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  • 'Severe' air quality expected; transport is city's top polluter.

Delhi-NCR is expected to face another spell of severe air pollution on Monday, with little immediate relief after Diwali celebrations. The capital’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 376 on Sunday, remaining in the ‘very poor’ category as smog reduced visibility across the city. Rising stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, along with vehicle emissions and firecracker smoke, are adding to the pollution burden.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that conditions are likely to remain ‘severe’ from November 9 for several days, the forecast said.

AQI Rises Further

Of the 59 monitoring stations that reported data on Sunday, 12 recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while 22 were in the ‘very poor’ category. Jahangirpuri registered the highest AQI at 463. The city’s average reading rose from 369 on Saturday to 376 on Sunday, bringing it closer to the ‘severe’ threshold of 400.

The EWS forecast that air quality would remain in the ‘severe’ category from November 9 for a few days. Under Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifications, an AQI of 301-400 is ‘very poor’, while readings between 401 and 500 are considered ‘severe’.

Weather Adds To Concerns

Experts have attributed the expected deterioration to unfavourable weather, firecracker emissions, vehicle exhaust and the peak stubble-burning season in neighbouring states. Low wind speeds and limited atmospheric ventilation are likely to prevent pollutants from dispersing effectively.

The EWS says a ventilation index below 6,000 square metres per second, combined with average wind speeds of less than 10 kilometres per hour, creates unfavourable conditions for pollutant dispersion. PM2.5 was the predominant pollutant in the capital on Sunday, with firecracker emissions adding to particulate levels.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Air Quality Deteriorates On Diwali, Ghaziabad AQI Crosses 700

Transport Biggest Polluter

According to Delhi’s Decision Support System (DSS), the transport sector was expected to account for the largest share of the city’s pollution on Sunday, at 19 per cent. Stubble burning was forecast to contribute 3.5 per cent. Its share was expected to remain around 2.99 per cent on Monday.

The CPCB classifies AQI readings of 0-50 as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’ and 201-300 as ‘poor’. The higher categories indicate progressively greater pollution and health concerns for residents, especially vulnerable groups.

Also Read: 'First Diwali After Victory Over Naxalism': PM Modi Celebrates Festival With Security Forces In Bastar

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Nov 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali AQI Delhi AQI Diwali 2026
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