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English NewsCitiesDonation Theft Row: RSS Urges Patience, Warns Against 'Anti-Hindu' Forces

Donation Theft Row: RSS Urges Patience, Warns Against 'Anti-Hindu' Forces

The organisation reviewed the initial findings of the government-appointed Special Investigation Team and also sought inputs through its own sources before deciding to release a statement.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hosabale calls Ram Temple donation theft blow to devotees.
  • RSS general secretary welcomed SIT, demanded transparency and punishment.
  • He appealed for patience, warned against anti-Hindu forces' exploitation.

As the Ram Temple donation theft controversy intensifies and the opposition continues to target the BJP and the RSS, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has formally responded to the issue. Following an earlier statement by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has now issued a statement on the matter.

The controversy has emerged as a major political issue ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the opposition mounting attacks over the alleged financial irregularities involving temple donations.

Hosabale Calls Donation Theft A Blow To Devotees' Sentiments

In his statement, Dattatreya Hosabale said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is the centre of faith, belief and devotion for millions of Lord Ram's devotees, and that the theft of money from the temple's donation boxes has hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu community.

He welcomed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, as well as the legal action initiated in the case.

Hosabale also demanded stringent punishment for those found guilty during the investigation and called for greater transparency in the Trust's functioning and financial management.

Appeal For Patience And Restraint

The RSS General Secretary appealed to the Hindu community to maintain patience and restraint.

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According to the statement, anti-Hindu and anti-national forces could attempt to take advantage of the incident to defame society, and it is everyone's responsibility to prevent any such conspiracy.

RSS And VHP Take Charge Of The Narrative

The RSS and the VHP have now taken the lead in responding to the controversy.

VHP President Alok Kumar had earlier demanded action against those responsible while criticising the opposition by referring to the firing on karsevaks and the affidavit filed in the Supreme Court.

With Hosabale's statement, the RSS has also entered the debate, referring to anti-Hindu forces while reiterating the need for action against those responsible. The emphasis, according to the statements, is on ensuring accountability while preventing damage to the image of the RSS, VHP and BJP.

Sangh Awaited Information Before Issuing Statement

According to sources, the RSS waited to gather complete information before issuing its response. The organisation reviewed the initial findings of the government-appointed Special Investigation Team and also sought inputs through its own sources before deciding to release a statement.

The Sangh's position, according to the sources, is that the incident should not have occurred and that it has deeply hurt Hindu society. Senior leaders of both the RSS and the VHP have now publicly addressed the issue in response to the controversy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the RSS's stance on the Ram Temple donation theft?

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale stated that the theft of money from the temple's donation boxes has hurt the sentiments of the entire Hindu community. He called it a blow to devotees' sentiments.

What actions did the RSS welcome regarding the theft investigation?

The RSS welcomed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government and the legal action initiated in the case. They also demanded stringent punishment for the guilty.

What appeal did the RSS make to the Hindu community amid the controversy?

The RSS General Secretary appealed to the Hindu community to maintain patience and restraint. He warned against anti-Hindu and anti-national forces exploiting the incident to defame society.

Why did the RSS wait before issuing a statement on the controversy?

According to sources, the RSS waited to gather complete information before responding. They reviewed initial findings from the SIT and sought inputs through their own sources.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
VHP BJP Ayodhya Ram Mandir RSS SIT Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row
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