Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Accused Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary sent to judicial custody.

A fresh twist has emerged in the Pune Fort murder case, with police examining an alleged chat screenshot in which accused Siya Goyal purportedly sought her friend's Aadhaar card to book a flight.

According to sources, accused Siya Goyal allegedly sought her friend's Aadhaar card to book a flight ticket for what she described as a "wedding that was never going to happen," raising suspicion that the booking may have been intended to create a false narrative and divert attention from the alleged murder conspiracy. Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary have been accused of pushing her fiancé Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal from the Lohagad Fort.

As per the purported Snapchat exchange, believed to have taken place around May 25, Siya allegedly messaged a friend, saying: "Jo shaadi hone wali hi nahi hai, us shaadi ke liye flight ticket book karni hai. Apna Aadhaar card bhej do."

Investigators are examining whether the alleged request was linked to preparations made before Ketan's death and whether it formed part of an attempt to mislead investigators after the crime.

Sources said the alleged attempts to kill Ketan began around May 30, days after the purported chat. The digital communication is now being analysed alongside other electronic evidence recovered during the investigation.

Police stressed that the authenticity of the alleged Snapchat conversation is yet to be established, and its evidentiary value will be determined only after forensic examination and completion of the probe.

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Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

The latest development comes a day after a Pune court remanded Siya Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) to 14-day judicial custody till July 16.

The prosecution had sought an extension of police custody, arguing that mobile phones recovered from the accused contained chats written in signs and coded language, requiring further custodial interrogation to decipher the conversations.

However, the defence opposed the plea, contending that police had already been given sufficient time to investigate the case. After hearing both sides, the court rejected the prosecution's request and sent the duo to judicial custody.

Goyal and Chaudhary are accused of pushing 25-year-old Ketan Agrawal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agrawal and Goyal were engaged and were scheduled to marry in November this year.