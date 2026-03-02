Afghanistan Claims Drone Strikes On Pakistan’s Noor Khan Airbase

As fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan entered its fifth day, Afghanistan’s military claimed it had carried out drone strikes on key Pakistani military installations, including the Noor Khan Airbase, the headquarters of the 12 Corps in Quetta, and a Pakistani army camp in Khwajai.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence said the strikes were conducted in response to what it described as heavy Pakistani attacks on Bagram Airbase and Kabul Airport a day earlier. The ministry also released drone footage which it said showed the attack on Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi.

Pakistani Aircraft Seen Departing From Airbase

There has been no immediate official response from Pakistan regarding Kabul’s claims about the strike on Noor Khan Airbase. However, following the Afghan statement, two Pakistani Air Force aircraft -- IL-76 and IL-78 -- were reportedly seen departing from the airbase, prompting speculation that Pakistan may have moved the planes as a precautionary measure.

Both sides have made significant claims about battlefield losses over the five days of hostilities. Pakistan has stated that it has killed 415 Afghan soldiers, while Afghanistan claims more than 150 Pakistani troops have been killed. Islamabad also says it has destroyed 182 Afghan military posts and taken control of 31, whereas Kabul maintains it has destroyed over 70 Pakistani posts and seized 27 positions.

The situation remains tense as both countries continue to trade accusations and escalate military actions.