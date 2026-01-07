Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFive Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates

Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates

Officials claim the mosque was untouched, and the demolition targeted illegal structures on encroached land, with mixed reactions from locals.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At least five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan area descended into violence early Wednesday, officials said. The clashes broke out during a demolition operation carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Turkman Gate.

The drive targeted alleged encroachments on land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and a nearby graveyard, in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court. Police said some individuals resorted to stone-pelting during the operation, forcing security personnel to intervene and restore order.

Heavy Police Deployment

Delhi Police said extensive law-and-order arrangements had been put in place ahead of the demolition. Senior officers were deployed across multiple zones, and coordination meetings were held with local peace committees to prevent unrest. Despite these measures, sporadic violence was reported, though normalcy was restored shortly thereafter.

Confirming the incident, police said measured force was used to control the situation. “The area was secured quickly, and the demolition was carried out under full police protection,” an official statement said.

The police have booked an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident. The pelters are being identified with the help of CCTV footage. 

Additionally, 10 people have been detained in connection with the incident. 

Mosque Unharmed; Officials Defend Action

NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal welcomed the encroachment drive, stating that illegal constructions had mushroomed in several parts of the locality. He said action would be taken against those involved in the stone-pelting incident.

Deputy Commissioner of the City S.P. Zone (CSPZ), Vivek Agarwal, said the matter had been pending before the High Court for a long time and the demolition was executed strictly as per court orders. He added that around 36,400 square feet of encroached land was identified, which had a two-storey boundary wall and a single-storey structure on top.

Agarwal said the land belonging to the mosque remained untouched and safe. The operation, which lasted nearly six hours and began around midnight, involved 32 JCB machines, four excavators, pneumatic hammers and multiple trucks. Over 80% of the demolition work has been completed, he said, adding that no MCD staff or officials were injured during the drive.

According to officials, a two-storey diagnostic centre building and a banquet hall were demolished, and only the encroached portions were removed. Agarwal also noted that while the mosque committee had made claims over the land, no documentary evidence was produced.

Locals React

Local residents gave mixed reactions to the demolition. One resident told ANI that a graveyard previously existed at the site and the banquet hall was constructed later, calling the structure illegal. Another local, Irshad, supported the action, saying everything around the mosque except the religious structure itself should be razed, and praised the government for carrying out the drive.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi?

Violence broke out during a demolition operation, leading to injuries among police personnel due to stone-pelting. The drive targeted alleged encroachments near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque.

Why was the demolition drive conducted?

The drive was conducted to remove alleged encroachments on land adjoining the mosque and a graveyard, in compliance with directions from the Delhi High Court.

Were the mosque or graveyard structures demolished?

No, the land belonging to the mosque remained untouched and safe. Only alleged encroached portions, including a diagnostic centre and banquet hall, were demolished.

What action has been taken regarding the stone-pelting incident?

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons for stone-pelting, and efforts are underway to identify them using CCTV footage. Ten people have also been detained.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Demolition Drive DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
World
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget