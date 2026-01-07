Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela

‘Cut Ties With China & Russia’: Trump Govt’s Latest Ultimatum To Venezuela

According to the report, the US wants Venezuela to work solely with American companies on oil production and to favour the US when selling heavy crude.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Trump administration has told Venezuela’s interim leader, Delcy Rodriguez, that her government must enter into an exclusive partnership with the United States on oil production and prioritise US buyers when selling heavy crude, according to reports. Washington has also asked Caracas to sharply reduce its relationships with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba, ABC reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. The reported demands signal intensifying US pressure on Venezuela over its energy sector and geopolitical alignments.

Exclusive Oil partnership Sought

According to the report, the US wants Venezuela to work solely with American companies on oil production and to favour the US when selling heavy crude. These conditions were reportedly presented as part of broader talks on future engagement.

ABC reported that Washington has also urged Venezuela to cut economic ties with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba, and to expel their presence from the country. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington has imposed sweeping sanctions on Caracas, while recognising opposition figures at various points as interim leaders. Despite economic collapse and diplomatic isolation, Maduro has retained power with backing from allies such as Russia, China and Iran.

Meanwhile, Former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro spent the night at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a covert overnight US military operation extracted him and his wife from Caracas over the weekend and flew them to New York to face narco-terrorism charges.

The couple pleaded not guilty at their first court appearance, with Maduro defiantly insisting he remains Venezuela’s president. Senior officials from the Trump administration later briefed lawmakers, drawing praise from Republicans and scepticism from Democrats.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
TRUMP Nicolas Maduro Venezuela Crisis Us Venezuela Conflict
