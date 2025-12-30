14 Flights Cancelled, 8 Delayed As Dense Fog Triggers Travel Chaos In Chandigarh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Dense fog sweeping across north India continued to disrupt transport services, severely affecting flight and train operations in Chandigarh on Monday and causing inconvenience to passengers.

At least 14 flights were affected at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, with five incoming and nine outgoing flights cancelled due to low visibility. Several other flights, including those to Mumbai, Goa, Jaipur and Ahmedabad, were delayed.

Low Visibility Disrupts Transport

Chandigarh International Airport CEO Ajay Verma said flight operations were impacted mainly during the morning hours due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Rail services were also hit, with multiple trains arriving hours behind schedule. The Shatabdi Express, which usually reaches Chandigarh at 11 am, arrived at 3:45 pm, running nearly four hours and 45 minutes late.

Trains Run Severely Late

The Unchahar Express reached Chandigarh at 7:30 pm instead of its scheduled arrival at 9:15 am, delayed by almost 10 hours. The Howrah Mail, running from Howrah to Kalka via Chandigarh, arrived 12 hours late.

Other delayed trains included the Sadbhavana Superfast and Kerala Sampark Kranti, both running around four hours behind schedule, while the Ramnagar train was delayed by one hour and 20 minutes.

Officials said fog-related disruptions are likely to continue if weather conditions do not improve, advising passengers to check schedules before travelling.