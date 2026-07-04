Delhi Government Ends Work-From-Home Order Following US-Iran Ceasefire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government ended work-from-home after Middle East tensions eased.

Policy initiated in May for fuel conservation nationally.

Regular office hours restored; MCD timings remain unchanged.

The Delhi government has withdrawn its work-from-home directive for government employees following the easing of tensions in the Middle East after Iran and the United States agreed to a ceasefire.

The Rekha Gupta-led government had introduced the measure as part of a broader effort to conserve fuel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens in May to reduce petrol and diesel consumption amid uncertainty caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

With the latest order, government employees will now return to their regular office schedule, bringing an end to the temporary exemption that allowed them to work remotely on designated days.

Regular Office Timings Restored

Under the earlier arrangement, Delhi government employees were allowed to work from home on Wednesdays and Saturdays to help reduce fuel consumption across the national capital.

The government has now restored its previous office timings of 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, marking a return to normal operations.

However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will continue to function on its existing schedule, with office hours remaining unchanged from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

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Fuel Conservation Measures Introduced in May

The work-from-home policy formed part of a 90-day fuel conservation initiative announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in May.

Alongside remote working, the Delhi government had revised office timings, reduced fuel allocations for government vehicles by 20%, and asked ministers to scale down the size of their official vehicle convoys.

The initiative was aimed at lowering petrol and diesel consumption while encouraging greater use of public transport and promoting Made-in-India products during a period of global energy uncertainty.

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PM Modi Had Called for Fuel Conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to adopt fuel-saving practices in response to volatility in global energy markets linked to the Middle East conflict.

He appealed to people to use metro services and other forms of public transport wherever possible, opt for carpooling when travelling by private vehicles, rely more on railways for transporting goods, and increase the use of electric vehicles.

The Delhi government's work-from-home directive was introduced as part of this nationwide effort to reduce fuel consumption and strengthen energy conservation. With regional tensions easing, the administration has now rolled back the temporary measure and resumed normal office operations.