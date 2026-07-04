The directive was withdrawn because tensions in the Middle East have eased, following a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States. This removal signifies a return to normal operations.
Delhi Government Ends Work-From-Home Order Following US-Iran Ceasefire
The directive, introduced in May under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's 90-day fuel conservation campaign, had allowed employees to work from home on Wednesdays and Saturdays to reduce petrol and diesel consumption.
- Delhi government ended work-from-home after Middle East tensions eased.
- Policy initiated in May for fuel conservation nationally.
- Regular office hours restored; MCD timings remain unchanged.
The Delhi government has withdrawn its work-from-home directive for government employees following the easing of tensions in the Middle East after Iran and the United States agreed to a ceasefire.
The Rekha Gupta-led government had introduced the measure as part of a broader effort to conserve fuel after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens in May to reduce petrol and diesel consumption amid uncertainty caused by the conflict in the Middle East.
With the latest order, government employees will now return to their regular office schedule, bringing an end to the temporary exemption that allowed them to work remotely on designated days.
Regular Office Timings Restored
Under the earlier arrangement, Delhi government employees were allowed to work from home on Wednesdays and Saturdays to help reduce fuel consumption across the national capital.
The government has now restored its previous office timings of 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, marking a return to normal operations.
However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will continue to function on its existing schedule, with office hours remaining unchanged from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.
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Fuel Conservation Measures Introduced in May
The work-from-home policy formed part of a 90-day fuel conservation initiative announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in May.
Alongside remote working, the Delhi government had revised office timings, reduced fuel allocations for government vehicles by 20%, and asked ministers to scale down the size of their official vehicle convoys.
The initiative was aimed at lowering petrol and diesel consumption while encouraging greater use of public transport and promoting Made-in-India products during a period of global energy uncertainty.
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PM Modi Had Called for Fuel Conservation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to adopt fuel-saving practices in response to volatility in global energy markets linked to the Middle East conflict.
He appealed to people to use metro services and other forms of public transport wherever possible, opt for carpooling when travelling by private vehicles, rely more on railways for transporting goods, and increase the use of electric vehicles.
The Delhi government's work-from-home directive was introduced as part of this nationwide effort to reduce fuel consumption and strengthen energy conservation. With regional tensions easing, the administration has now rolled back the temporary measure and resumed normal office operations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the Delhi government withdrawn its work-from-home directive?
What are the restored office timings for Delhi government employees?
The Delhi government has restored its previous office timings, which are now 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. This marks a return to normal operations after the WFH directive.
Why was the work-from-home policy initially implemented by the Delhi government?
The policy was implemented to conserve fuel amid Middle East conflict uncertainty, as part of a 90-day initiative. It also followed Prime Minister Modi's appeal for fuel-saving practices.
What were the work-from-home arrangements for Delhi government employees before the withdrawal?
Under the previous arrangement, Delhi government employees were allowed to work from home on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This was part of a broader effort to reduce fuel consumption.
Do the new office timings also apply to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)?
No, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will continue to function on its existing schedule. Their office hours remain unchanged from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.