Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall across Mumbai region.

State government activates helplines, urges residents to remain cautious.

Mumbai train services operating normally despite heavy rain forecast.

Tree fall in Matunga damaged vehicles, highlighting monsoon dangers.

Mumbai and its neighbouring regions are set to witness another spell of intense monsoon activity, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days. Even as local train services continued to operate normally on Saturday morning, authorities urged residents to remain cautious amid the possibility of waterlogging, traffic disruptions and rain-related incidents.

The Maharashtra government has also activated emergency helpline numbers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as a precautionary measure.

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Across Mumbai, Konkan

According to the IMD, Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience generally cloudy skies accompanied by heavy rainfall. The weather agency has warned that some areas could receive heavy to very heavy rain, while isolated locations may witness extremely heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a post on X, said Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are likely to receive heavy rainfall between July 4 and July 6. Moderate to heavy showers have also been forecast over the ghat regions of Satara, Pune and Nashik, as per reports.

The Chief Minister's Office cautioned that disruptions to local transport and minor structural damage cannot be ruled out during the forecast period and appealed to residents to stay alert, particularly in low-lying areas and on ghat roads.

Western Railway Says Train Services Running Normally

Despite the adverse weather forecast, Western Railway said suburban rail operations remained unaffected on Saturday morning.

According to the latest update: Mumbai suburban services between Churchgate and Dahanu Road are operating normally.

Harbour Line services between Mahim and Goregaon are also running as scheduled.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek advised commuters to carry umbrellas while travelling and monitor official railway updates before starting their journey.

Passengers have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel in waterlogged areas and exercise caution during heavy rainfall.

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Tree Fall In Matunga Highlights Monsoon Risks

Late Friday night, a large tree collapsed in Mumbai's Matunga area, damaging several parked vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, continuous rainfall and strong winds weakened the tree's roots, causing it to fall. Several cars sustained damage, including shattered windshields and crushed roofs. No injuries were reported as nobody was near the vehicles when the incident occurred.

Residents expressed concern over recurring tree-fall incidents during the monsoon, with one eyewitness saying, "Now, whenever we walk on the road, we have to watch out for the tree above us. We are scared."



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Maharashtra Issues Emergency Helpline Numbers

To assist residents during the ongoing spell of heavy rainfall, the Maharashtra government has shared emergency contact numbers for affected districts:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: 1916

Palghar: 02525-297474 / +91 82379 78873

Thane Municipal Corporation: 022-25364779 / 022-25301740 / +91 93723 38827

Thane Disaster Management Cell: 1800-222-108 / 8657887101

Panvel Municipal Corporation: 022-27458040 / 022-27458041 / 022-27458042

Meanwhile, the IMD also warned that a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of south Bengal till July 6, with another spell of heavy rain expected over north Bengal from July 7 onward.