No PUC, No Fuel: Delhi Rolls Out Strict Winter Pollution Curbs To Improve Air Quality

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi implements annual winter pollution control framework.

Mandatory PUC for fuel; BS-IV diesel entry restricted.

Parking fees doubled; offices stagger, implement work-from-home.

Construction suspended; large buildings require anti-smog systems.

The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive set of annual measures to tackle the capital's worsening air pollution during winter, introducing stricter rules that will come into force every year from November 1 to February 28.

The new framework includes mandatory Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for refuelling, restrictions on older diesel vehicles, higher private parking charges, limits on construction activities and mandatory anti-smog systems for large buildings.

According to the government, Delhi's air quality has consistently remained in the "poor" and "very poor" categories during the winter months over the past three years. Instead of issuing separate orders every season, the administration has decided to implement a fixed annual pollution-control plan.

No Fuel Without a Valid PUC Certificate

Under the new rules, vehicles will not be allowed to refuel at petrol, diesel or CNG stations in Delhi without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

Authorities will verify compliance not only through physical documents but also by using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and the VAHAN database to identify vehicles without valid certificates.

The move is aimed at ensuring stricter enforcement of emission norms and reducing pollution from vehicles during the peak winter season.

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BS-IV Diesel Vehicles to Face Entry Restrictions

The Delhi government has also decided to prohibit the entry of BS-IV diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi between November 1 and January 31.

However, the restriction will not apply to CNG vehicles, electric vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

To discourage the use of private vehicles, parking charges at private parking facilities will be doubled from November 1 to February 28. Delhi Metro parking facilities, however, have been exempted to encourage greater use of public transport.

Office Timings Revised, Work From Home Introduced

To reduce traffic congestion and vehicle emissions, government offices will operate on staggered timings during the winter months.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will function from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Delhi government offices will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In addition, from November 1 to January 31, only up to 50 per cent of employees in government and private offices will be permitted to work from the office. The remaining staff will work from home, while essential and emergency services will be exempt from the arrangement.

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Construction Curbs and Mandatory Anti-Smog Systems

The government has imposed stricter controls on construction and demolition activities, which are among the major contributors to dust pollution.

Most construction and demolition work will remain suspended between November 1 and January 31. The entry of vehicles carrying construction material will also be prohibited from December 10 to January 20, although projects of national importance and essential government works will be exempt.

The notification also makes it mandatory for malls, hotels, office complexes and other buildings with an area exceeding 3,000 square metres to install anti-smog guns or mist systems by August 15. Construction sites spread over more than 1,000 square metres must also install mist systems to control dust emissions.

Action Against Open Waste Burning

The government has fixed responsibility on Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), housing societies, government departments and private institutions to ensure that garbage, dry leaves and other waste are not burnt in the open within their premises.

Any violation of the new rules will invite action against the individual or institution concerned under the provisions of environmental protection laws.