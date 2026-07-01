After A Dry June, IMD Forecasts Below-Normal Rainfall In July

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its monthly weather outlook for July, forecasting below-normal rainfall across the country during the month. The department has also predicted above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures over most parts of India, indicating that heat and humidity are likely to persist in several regions.

According to the IMD, nationwide rainfall in July is expected to remain below 94% of the Long Period Average (LPA). However, the department clarified that the deficit will not be uniform across the country. Parts of eastern and southern India, along with some areas of northwest and northeast India, are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall, while many other regions may experience below-normal precipitation.

IMD Advises Farmers to Prepare

The weather department warned that below-normal rainfall could affect agriculture, drinking water availability and power generation. Extended dry spells may create irrigation challenges for farmers and increase pressure on water resources. The IMD has stressed the need for timely water conservation and efficient water management to minimise the impact of reduced rainfall.

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The IMD's temperature outlook also offers little relief. Maximum daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal across most parts of the country, with only a few pockets of west-central India likely to record normal or slightly below-normal temperatures. Minimum, or night-time, temperatures are also forecast to stay above normal over most regions. Only some parts of central and northeastern India are expected to witness near-normal minimum temperatures.

Weak El Niño Conditions Continue

The IMD said weak El Niño-like conditions currently persist over the Pacific Ocean and are likely to strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season. Meanwhile, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) remains in a neutral phase and is expected to stay neutral through the remainder of the monsoon.

The weather department has advised state governments, farmers and concerned agencies to closely monitor forecasts and warnings and make advance preparations wherever necessary. It said timely planning can significantly reduce the impact of below-normal rainfall. The IMD has also issued an extended four-week weather outlook, which can be used by farmers, administrators and the public for planning purposes. The department is expected to release its next detailed forecast for August at the end of July, followed by another update on the monsoon season in early September, providing a clearer picture of rainfall trends for the remainder of the season.

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