Delhi To Get Monsoon Relief? IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms From July 16-22

Delhi Weather News: After days of sultry weather, Delhiites may finally get some relief, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting active monsoon conditions in the capital between July 16 and July 22.

According to the IMD, several parts of the national capital are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during this period. However, brief spells of sunshine between rain showers may lead to increased heat and humidity, resulting in alternating wet and humid weather conditions across the city.

The weather department has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Slow Poison, Contract Killer, Japanese Video: 5 Shocking Revelations In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case

Very heavy rainfall is expected:

Himachal Pradesh: July 19–22

Uttarakhand: July 18–21

Eastern Uttar Pradesh: July 19–21

The IMD has advised people to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and exercise caution during adverse weather conditions.

Delhi Weather Today