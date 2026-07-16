Active monsoon conditions are predicted for Delhi between July 16 and July 22. The city may experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, with brief sunny spells leading to humidity.
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Delhi To Get Monsoon Relief? IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms From July 16-22
Delhi may see active monsoon from July 16-22 with thunderstorms and heavy rain after days of heat and humidity. IMD warns of hot afternoons initially as seasonal illnesses rise across Delhi-NCR.
- IMD predicts active Delhi monsoon with heavy rain July 16-22.
- Northern states also expect heavy rain; Delhi remains hot, humid.
- Fluctuating weather increases seasonal illnesses across Delhi-NCR hospitals.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is active monsoon expected in Delhi?
Which states are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall?
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Eastern UP have specific date ranges.
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25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
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