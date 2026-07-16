India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesDelhi To Get Monsoon Relief? IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms From July 16-22

Delhi To Get Monsoon Relief? IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms From July 16-22

Delhi may see active monsoon from July 16-22 with thunderstorms and heavy rain after days of heat and humidity. IMD warns of hot afternoons initially as seasonal illnesses rise across Delhi-NCR.

Written By : Ujjwal Kumar |  Updated at : 16 Jul 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD predicts active Delhi monsoon with heavy rain July 16-22.
  • Northern states also expect heavy rain; Delhi remains hot, humid.
  • Fluctuating weather increases seasonal illnesses across Delhi-NCR hospitals.

Delhi Weather News: After days of sultry weather, Delhiites may finally get some relief, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting active monsoon conditions in the capital between July 16 and July 22.

According to the IMD, several parts of the national capital are likely to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms during this period. However, brief spells of sunshine between rain showers may lead to increased heat and humidity, resulting in alternating wet and humid weather conditions across the city.

The weather department has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and western and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Slow Poison, Contract Killer, Japanese Video: 5 Shocking Revelations In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case

Very heavy rainfall is expected:

  • Himachal Pradesh: July 19–22
  • Uttarakhand: July 18–21
  • Eastern Uttar Pradesh: July 19–21

The IMD has advised people to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and exercise caution during adverse weather conditions.

Delhi Weather Today 

For July 16, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38°C, while the minimum is likely to remain around 28°C. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy, with the department specifically warning of extremely hot and humid conditions.

Little relief is expected on July 17, with the maximum temperature forecast at 39°C and the minimum at 28°C. Partly cloudy skies are likely, although no weather warning has been issued for the day.

Also Read: 'No Deployment Of Indian Seafarers Through Hormuz': Centre's Warning After Two National Sailors Were Killed

Seasonal Illnesses On The Rise In Delhi-NCR

The fluctuating weather has also begun affecting public health. Government and private hospitals across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad have reported a rise in patients suffering from viral fever, cold, cough, throat infections, dehydration, stomach infections and other seasonal illnesses.

According to doctors, intense heat, high humidity and sudden changes in weather are affecting people's immunity, leading to an increase in seasonal health problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is active monsoon expected in Delhi?

Active monsoon conditions are predicted for Delhi between July 16 and July 22. The city may experience heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, with brief sunny spells leading to humidity.

Which states are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall?

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Haryana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Western and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Eastern UP have specific date ranges.

About the author Ujjwal Kumar

Ujjwal Kumar is a postgraduate in Journalism and has been actively associated with the news industry for over a decade. He specialises in analysing political developments and social issues, presenting them to audiences with accuracy and clarity.

Committed to fair and impactful journalism, he works towards delivering credible news content for ABP News and its digital platforms. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he enjoys exploring lesser-known destinations, listening to music, and spending quality time with his family.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jul 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
IMD Delhi Weather News DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi To Get Monsoon Relief? IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms From July 16-22
Delhi To Get Monsoon Relief? IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms From July 16-22
Cities
Buying A Flat In Karnataka? Here's What The New Apartment Bill Could Change
Karnataka’s New Apartment Bill Explained: What It Could Mean For Flat Owners
Cities
EXCLUSIVE | Slow Poison, Contract Killer, Japanese Video: 5 Shocking Revelations In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case
EXCLUSIVE | Slow Poison, Japanese Videos: 5 Revelations In Ketan Agrawal Murder Case
Cities
'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring
'Sonam Wangchuk's Life Is Precious': Delhi High Court Orders Regular Health Monitoring
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: UP Action Intensifies Against Azam Khan's Jauhar University Over Alleged Illegal Structures
CONTROVERSY ALERT: Maulana’s Remarks on Lord Krishna Spark Political and Religious Debate
WAR UPDATE: US-Iran Conflict Escalates as Reports Claim Strikes on Strategic Iranian Sites
MIDDLE EAST ALERT: Tehran Air Defense Activated After Reports of Strike Near Semnan Airport
POLITICAL WAR: UP Election Heat Rises as Yogi, SP and Congress Clash Over Security and Development Issues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget